He went fishing off the Bahamas and reeled in ginormous marlin. Take a look at the Swede in action.
Here’s what he caught but don’t worry, he released it. Replying to a comment on Facebook, he said: “You are not allowed to kill the national fish of the Bahamas! (And I would not want to regardless). The Blue Marlin is still out there roaming the ocean!”
Spare a thought for this cameraman, who took a tee shot right in the stomach while filming Graeme McDowell’s Fantasy Golf camp in Orlando.
When one of @graeme_mcdowell 's Fantasy Golf Campers rips a 145mph drive on the first tee of the very first hole of first inaugural fantasy weekend into your big belly at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, you count your lucky stars the Callaway didn't do real damage. Angelo, "The Assassin," felt horrible for the accident and we quickly became friends. Many thanks to GMac and Ritz Orlando golf staff for making sure I was OK. GMac made Angelo hit driver on the range while using Trackman, which is how we knew it was 145mph! I've been a golf photographer for 20 years, had a few close calls, but never seriously hit…until the Assassin came to town. #golf #golfphotography #gmac #ritzcarlton #orlando #florida #usa #assassin
Jordan Spieth may have spent a day or two in Japan promoting his new Spieth One shoe – but the American didn’t manage to pick up any of the language.
This is possibly the funniest video you’ll see today.
Hey, @JordanSpieth … Would you mind saying a few words in Japanese for us?
OK, great.
Frustration clearly got the better of PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray at Pebble Beach last week as he finished on five-over-par, and it prompted a full and detailed apology on his Twitter account.
Premier League footballer Glen Johnson got in a spot of bother playing golf at Foxhills Golf Club recently.
Claude Harmon III had a couple of visitors at the Floridian Golf Club earlier this week. Can you guess who they were?
Step back and applaud this piece of sheer brilliance from Bubba Watson.