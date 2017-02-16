Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. As well as being pretty handy with a set of golf clubs, Henrik Stenson is also a demon with a fishing rod.

He went fishing off the Bahamas and reeled in ginormous marlin. Take a look at the Swede in action.

Here’s what he caught but don’t worry, he released it. Replying to a comment on Facebook, he said: “You are not allowed to kill the national fish of the Bahamas! (And I would not want to regardless). The Blue Marlin is still out there roaming the ocean!”

Spare a thought for this cameraman, who took a tee shot right in the stomach while filming Graeme McDowell’s Fantasy Golf camp in Orlando.

Jordan Spieth may have spent a day or two in Japan promoting his new Spieth One shoe – but the American didn’t manage to pick up any of the language.

This is possibly the funniest video you’ll see today.

Hey, @JordanSpieth … Would you mind saying a few words in Japanese for us? OK, great. pic.twitter.com/P2SaV9Pw5E — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2017

Frustration clearly got the better of PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray at Pebble Beach last week as he finished on five-over-par, and it prompted a full and detailed apology on his Twitter account.

Premier League footballer Glen Johnson got in a spot of bother playing golf at Foxhills Golf Club recently.

2nd Hole @ Foxhills might have got the better of me…… A post shared by Glen Johnson (@glenj8) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:37am PST

Claude Harmon III had a couple of visitors at the Floridian Golf Club earlier this week. Can you guess who they were?

When half the Majors hang out in your office! Thx @jimmywalkerpga @djohnsonpga A post shared by CH3Golf (@ch3golf) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:53am PST

And finally…

Step back and applaud this piece of sheer brilliance from Bubba Watson.

Wait for it… #urwelcome #sctop10 A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

bunkered: Follow us on social media

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

And don’t forget Google+!

More Reading