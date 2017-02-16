bunkered.co.uk
 
Henrik’s huge catch, Bubba’s brilliance

Henrik’s huge catch, Bubba’s brilliance

By on February 16, 2017

HenrikStenson1

Social Eyes

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. As well as being pretty handy with a set of golf clubs, Henrik Stenson is also a demon with a fishing rod.

He went fishing off the Bahamas and reeled in ginormous marlin. Take a look at the Swede in action.

Here’s what he caught but don’t worry, he released it. Replying to a comment on Facebook, he said: “You are not allowed to kill the national fish of the Bahamas! (And I would not want to regardless). The Blue Marlin is still out there roaming the ocean!”

HenrikStenson

Spare a thought for this cameraman, who took a tee shot right in the stomach while filming Graeme McDowell’s Fantasy Golf camp in Orlando.

Jordan Spieth may have spent a day or two in Japan promoting his new Spieth One shoe – but the American didn’t manage to pick up any of the language.

This is possibly the funniest video you’ll see today.

Frustration clearly got the better of PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray at Pebble Beach last week as he finished on five-over-par, and it prompted a full and detailed apology on his Twitter account.

Premier League footballer Glen Johnson got in a spot of bother playing golf at Foxhills Golf Club recently.

2nd Hole @ Foxhills might have got the better of me……

A post shared by Glen Johnson (@glenj8) on

Claude Harmon III had a couple of visitors at the Floridian Golf Club earlier this week. Can you guess who they were?

When half the Majors hang out in your office! Thx @jimmywalkerpga @djohnsonpga

A post shared by CH3Golf (@ch3golf) on

And finally…

Step back and applaud this piece of sheer brilliance from Bubba Watson.

Wait for it… #urwelcome #sctop10

A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on

