Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Next week will surely be an emotional affair as it marks the first Arnold Palmer Invitational without The King.

As it stands, only ten of the world’s top 25 will be teeing it up at Bay Hill with no Dustin Johnson or Jordan Spieth – and the decision to skip the event has been criticised by other pros.

Billy Horschel called the decision taken by some pros ‘disappointing’.

Disappointing. Totally understand schedule issues. But 1st year without AP. Honor an icon! Without him wouldn't be in position we are today https://t.co/yzaIqbbSpM — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 7, 2017

Horschel’s tweet was retweeted by the likes of Chris Wood and Matt Fitzpatrick, while Steve Wheatcroft said he wouldn’t be able to come up with a reason not to play.

Russell Knox has undergone a major change in appearance, according to the PGA Tour website.

The course for this week’s Hero Indian Open is a toughie. The final six holes measure just shy of 2,500 yards and some of the bunkers are insane.

Just as Richie Ramsay…

And Joel Stalter…

Some deep bunkers this week in India ! #nikegolfclub #clevelandgolf #heroindianopen2017 A post shared by Joël Stalter (@joelstalter) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:14am PST

As for the 17th? Well, your guess is as good as ours Stevie!

How's this view at the 17th hole at the DLF G&CC @HIO_2017 spot the pin pic.twitter.com/VAViPciIxo — Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) March 7, 2017

Even getting to the course was proving to be an issue for Gregory Havret, Paul Dunne and Ricardo Gouveia!

Everton FC are an official partner of this year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and manager Ronald Koeman, ex-player Graeme Sharp and centre-back Phil Jagielka took part in a golfing challenge.

Take a look at who came out on top.

.@RonaldKoeman, @PJags06, and Graeme Sharp take on a golf skills challenge for the right to become @Everton Champion Golfer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/H1JSXnn7Lq — The Open (@TheOpen) March 8, 2017

And finally…

Danny Willett had a more than able assistant helping him in the kitchen this morning!

More Reading