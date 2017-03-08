bunkered.co.uk
 
Horschel critical of pros snubbing Bay Hill

By on March 8, 2017

PGA Championship - Round One

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Next week will surely be an emotional affair as it marks the first Arnold Palmer Invitational without The King.

As it stands, only ten of the world’s top 25 will be teeing it up at Bay Hill with no Dustin Johnson or Jordan Spieth – and the decision to skip the event has been criticised by other pros.

Billy Horschel called the decision taken by some pros ‘disappointing’.

Horschel’s tweet was retweeted by the likes of Chris Wood and Matt Fitzpatrick, while Steve Wheatcroft said he wouldn’t be able to come up with a reason not to play.

Russell Knox has undergone a major change in appearance, according to the PGA Tour website.

The course for this week’s Hero Indian Open is a toughie. The final six holes measure just shy of 2,500 yards and some of the bunkers are insane.

Just as Richie Ramsay…

And Joel Stalter…

Some deep bunkers this week in India ! #nikegolfclub #clevelandgolf #heroindianopen2017

A post shared by Joël Stalter (@joelstalter) on

As for the 17th? Well, your guess is as good as ours Stevie!

Even getting to the course was proving to be an issue for Gregory Havret, Paul Dunne and Ricardo Gouveia!

Everton FC are an official partner of this year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and manager Ronald Koeman, ex-player Graeme Sharp and centre-back Phil Jagielka took part in a golfing challenge.

Take a look at who came out on top.

And finally…

Danny Willett had a more than able assistant helping him in the kitchen this morning!

