As it stands, only ten of the world’s top 25 will be teeing it up at Bay Hill with no Dustin Johnson or Jordan Spieth – and the decision to skip the event has been criticised by other pros.
Billy Horschel called the decision taken by some pros ‘disappointing’.
Disappointing. Totally understand schedule issues. But 1st year without AP. Honor an icon! Without him wouldn't be in position we are today https://t.co/yzaIqbbSpM
— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 7, 2017
Horschel’s tweet was retweeted by the likes of Chris Wood and Matt Fitzpatrick, while Steve Wheatcroft said he wouldn’t be able to come up with a reason not to play.
Just my thought…… pic.twitter.com/RzFJ3ILm9R
— Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) March 8, 2017
Russell Knox has undergone a major change in appearance, according to the PGA Tour website.
The @PGATOUR has changed Russell… @rooknox pic.twitter.com/9ueMENP36J
— Diane (Knoxy) (@KnoxyDiane) March 7, 2017
The course for this week’s Hero Indian Open is a toughie. The final six holes measure just shy of 2,500 yards and some of the bunkers are insane.
Just as Richie Ramsay…
Few big bunkers here in India #HeroIndianOpen #alwaysbeensmall pic.twitter.com/rHgvbf81Bm
— Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) March 7, 2017
And Joel Stalter…
As for the 17th? Well, your guess is as good as ours Stevie!
How's this view at the 17th hole at the DLF G&CC @HIO_2017 spot the pin pic.twitter.com/VAViPciIxo
— Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) March 7, 2017
Even getting to the course was proving to be an issue for Gregory Havret, Paul Dunne and Ricardo Gouveia!
Sometimes we have perfect @BMWPGA courtesy cars in perfect German roads, and sometimes not.. @dunners11 @MelinhoGolf @EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/NyE6GeFTT2
— Gregory Havret (@GregHavret) March 7, 2017
Everton FC are an official partner of this year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and manager Ronald Koeman, ex-player Graeme Sharp and centre-back Phil Jagielka took part in a golfing challenge.
Take a look at who came out on top.
.@RonaldKoeman, @PJags06, and Graeme Sharp take on a golf skills challenge for the right to become @Everton Champion Golfer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/H1JSXnn7Lq
— The Open (@TheOpen) March 8, 2017
Danny Willett had a more than able assistant helping him in the kitchen this morning!
With my little sous chef#Chefwillett pic.twitter.com/8fg4hEKgsv
— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) March 8, 2017