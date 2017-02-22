bunkered.co.uk
 
Pieters hits GF, pro calls out DeChambeau

Pieters hits GF, pro calls out DeChambeau

By on February 22, 2017

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. At the Genesis Open, Thomas Pieters catapulted up the leaderboard on Sunday with a nine-under-par 63 to finish runner-up to Dustin Johnson.

During the tournament though, he had the misfortune of hitting his girlfriend on the back with a tee shot. Don’t worry, she was ok. And the Belgian made it up to her with a kiss when he arrived at his ball.

Sticking at Riviera, Bryson DeChambeau isn’t having a great time of it so far in his first full season as a PGA Tour member.

He has made the cut just three times in nine events so far and was forced to withdraw in Los Angeles during the second round with an injury after getting into the field on a sponsor’s invite.

That withdrawal, it seems, didn’t go down too well with fellow PGA Tour player Grayson Murray, who called him out on Twitter.

And he was backed by Greg Chalmers.

Of course, this isn’t the first time DeChambeau has irked a fellow pro.

En route to winning his PGA Tour card at last year’s DAP Championship on the Web.com Tour, Graham DeLaet called him out for slow play in comparison to Andres Gonzales, who he beat in a play-off.

Jordan Spieth clearly wasn’t impressed with this tee shot at Riviera, and had a unique way of ditching his club.

Hideki Matsuyama also wasn’t impressed with this shot.

Although for 99.9% of people, when you hit the pin off the tee at a par-3, you don’t end up looking completely disgusted.

In other news, here’s John Daly hitting from the water still wearing his shoes at a PGA Champions Tour event.

Well, he only had one hole to go, I guess…

And finally…

What an incredible week for Dustin Johnson and partner Paulina Gretzky.

It started with the addition of a puppy.

Puppy Love @sunkissedtraveler

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Continued with the announcement that Paulina was expected their second child.

coming soon…

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

And finished with DJ winning the Genesis Open and reaching world No.1.

Not bad.

