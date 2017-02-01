Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Ahead of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Patrick Reed was already entertaining fans on the 16th tee box.

Not a bad first Instagram post, this.

Having a little fun showing my fellow Callaway partner, Adam Hadwin, how to play the 16th at TPC Scottsdale. #ProfessionalTop #SkillsChallenge #ESPNTop10 #wastemanagementphoenixopen #tpcscottsdale A video posted by Patrick Reed (@preedgolf) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

And this trickshot left fellow PGA Tour pro Keegan Bradley very impressed.

This is incredible! I don't even know how this Is possible! https://t.co/mLHIFXWsqD — Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) January 31, 2017

Jon Rahm well and truly announced himself on the global golfing stage with his win at Torrey Pines on Sunday.

And it looks like he already has one huge fan. Rahm finished his round with an eagle, and this kid watching at home absolutely LOVED it!

@littleJRmaza my son was pretty excited with your win. Check it out pic.twitter.com/PAzq5u4lHq — Marshall Jex (@mjex44) January 31, 2017

Rahm loved the reaction equally as much.

This is AWESOME. This kid's reaction was almost the same as mine. No joke! @PGATOUR https://t.co/ZpQ8CpJGI1 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@littleJRmaza) January 31, 2017

If you’re going to the gym, make sure it’s not at the same time as Henrik Stenson. He can’t even go on the bike without getting competitive.

When you go to the gym and some one wants to race you… hehehe A photo posted by Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:54am PST

On Sunday, tennis legend Roger Federer joined Jack Nicklaus on 18 major titles.

And Nicklaus paid the ultimate tribute to Federer, who beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open for his first grand slam win since 2012.

‪Congratulations @RogerFederer on Grand Slam win No. 18! As a huge fan of tennis and you, don't stop there ‬#rogerfederer A photo posted by Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:40am PST

Andy Sullivan was the butt of quite a few jokes ahead of last week’s Qatar Masters.

At just 5ft 7in, the Englishman was paired with two of the tallest players on tour: 6ft 5in Chris Wood and 6ft 4in Robert Karlsson.

Sullivan’s coach Jamie Gough shared this pic:

Here were some of the responses to the competition.

But the winner? It was this. Simple but great.

And finally…

This should get the juices flowing for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Take a look at this timelapse video of how the 16th hole is prepared for the tournament.

The 16th hole is ready. Are you? pic.twitter.com/sIveGNE2rs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 1, 2017

