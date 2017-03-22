bunkered.co.uk
 
Rookie’s offer to model, Knox flags up issue

Rookie’s offer to model, Knox flags up issue

By on March 22, 2017

WinCo Foods Portland Open - Final Round

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Now, PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray has made a bit of a name for himself with his style on Twitter, even calling out fellow pros for having ‘boring’ accounts.

He took it a step further on Monday, tweeting American model Lindsey Pelas with a request.

It’s a big ‘IF’ – but Murray got the answer he was looking for…

Not familiar with Lindsey Pelas? Here she is.

Russell Knox is getting set to tee it up in the WGC-Dell Match Play – but wasn’t impressed with the lack of Saltire on display in the media centre in Austin.

Matt Fitzpatrick shared a picture with his girlfriend Lydia and, once again, his fellow tour pros were ready and waiting to poke fun at him.

Shane Lowry was first to chime in…

Then right on cue, in came Wood and Pieters.

Tyrrell Hatton branded himself a ‘drama queen’ after walking after this putt at Bay Hill – only to see it find the bottom of the cup.

Walking after a putt and realising half way that it's going in #dramaqueen #pgatour #golf #ping

A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@thatton91) on

Rory McIlroy revisited that cop car that escorted him to the course at Medinah in 2012, which of course is now owned by Ian Poulter.

And finally…

You’ve probably seen this already, but you can’t help but watch it again! Are you a Cody Gribble or Smylie Kaufman?

