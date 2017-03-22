He took it a step further on Monday, tweeting American model Lindsey Pelas with a request.
Hey @LindseyPelas if I win next week in Houston will you be my caddy in the par 3 tournament at The Masters?
— Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 20, 2017
It’s a big ‘IF’ – but Murray got the answer he was looking for…
Obviously https://t.co/LllMK3d4p8
— Lindsey Pelas (@LindseyPelas) March 20, 2017
Ayyyy! Looks like I got some motivation now! https://t.co/PDV5NaIEUC
— Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 20, 2017
Not familiar with Lindsey Pelas? Here she is.
— Lindsey Pelas (@LindseyPelas) March 21, 2017
Russell Knox is getting set to tee it up in the WGC-Dell Match Play – but wasn’t impressed with the lack of Saltire on display in the media centre in Austin.
IT TOOK #downunder(Bernie) scribe to spot this glaring mistake @rooknox @ScottishGolf on the main @DellMatchPlay scoreboard pic.twitter.com/M5LdDe2TpH
— Genius Of Golf (@TOURMISS) March 21, 2017
Come on @DellMatchPlay @PGATOUR get the Scottish flag next to my name please!!!!!!! https://t.co/BznBcnzLr7
— Russell Knox (@rooknox) March 21, 2017
Matt Fitzpatrick shared a picture with his girlfriend Lydia and, once again, his fellow tour pros were ready and waiting to poke fun at him.
Not the day I was after… but nice being back in England here at @UniStudios! Thanks @GCMorningDrive for sorting tickets for us! pic.twitter.com/PGHUk7mwd9
— Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) March 19, 2017
Shane Lowry was first to chime in…
— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) March 19, 2017
@ShaneLowryGolf don't you start as well… as bad as @Chris3Wood and @Thomas_Pieters
— Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) March 19, 2017
Then right on cue, in came Wood and Pieters.
@MattFitz94 @ShaneLowryGolf @Thomas_Pieters I saw this and melted.
— Chris Wood (@Chris3Wood) March 20, 2017
@Chris3Wood @MattFitz94 @ShaneLowryGolf i saw this, instantly called my mom and started crying
— Thomas Pieters (@Thomas_Pieters) March 20, 2017
Tyrrell Hatton branded himself a ‘drama queen’ after walking after this putt at Bay Hill – only to see it find the bottom of the cup.
Rory McIlroy revisited that cop car that escorted him to the course at Medinah in 2012, which of course is now owned by Ian Poulter.
The last time @McIlroyRory sat in that passenger seat it was at Medinah @RyderCupEurope 2012 being driven at speed to make his tee time. pic.twitter.com/bsxMyddmwp
— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 19, 2017
You’ve probably seen this already, but you can’t help but watch it again! Are you a Cody Gribble or Smylie Kaufman?
Few of us are Cody Gribble.
Most of us are Smylie Kaufman. pic.twitter.com/A1Bqojz2PV
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2017