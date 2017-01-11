Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Crans-Montana in Switzerland is widely considered one of the most beautiful stop-offs on the European Tour.

This is what it looks like in the summer.

But its appearance in the winter sure rivals it. Lee Westwood is on holiday there and posted this picture.

7th looks a bit tricky today!#cransmontana A photo posted by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:53am PST

And he even got some practice in. All while dressed in a very Christmassy onesie.

Preseason. I'm ready! Bring on Abu Dhabi! #cransmontana A video posted by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:10am PST

Westwood and his caddie, Billy Foster, also enjoyed some curling.

But we’re not sure he’ll be making the Great Britain team for the 2018 Winter Olympics…

The start of Billy's curling career! Bullseye A video posted by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:29am PST

Ahead of the BMW South African Open, Rory McIlroy spent four days on safari.

He described it as ‘one of the best experiences of his life’ and, after watching this video he posted to Twitter, it isn’t hard to understand why.

We've had a trip of a lifetime to @londolozi over the last few days. This big guy came to say hello last night!! pic.twitter.com/VrjsTGjEum — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 9, 2017

Some very special invites arrived in the post last week for Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Thomas Pieters – and it’s safe to say they were pretty chuffed.

Always dreamed of receiving this letter, now it's a reality.

Excited is an understatement!! pic.twitter.com/nvvdCeHoTw — Tyrrell Hatton (@thatton91) January 5, 2017

Sergio Garcia will also have received his invite – but there are invitations of a different kind that will be in his mind as he announced that he’s getting married in 2017 to fiancée Angela Akins.

Some very exciting news for us! We are getting married this year! Thrilled to see what the future bring us! @TheAngelaAkins pic.twitter.com/l6gUIJkdA6 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 7, 2017

While Suzann Pettersen tied the knot back home in Norway.

On top of the world;)) pic.twitter.com/WDb6S4YPn6 — Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) January 9, 2017

In the wake of Jason Day’s comments about slow play, PGA Tour pro Ben Crane poked fun at his own reputation.

Met a guy who plays slower than me! A photo posted by Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

And finally…

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Charley Hull were doing filming for Blue Peter the other day – and Beef’s reaction to the camera getting up close and personal is priceless.

