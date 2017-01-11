bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / SOCIAL EYES
Westy’s onesie, Rory meets a lion

SOCIAL EYES
Westy’s onesie, Rory meets a lion

By on January 11, 2017

LeeWestwood

Social_eyes_banner

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Crans-Montana in Switzerland is widely considered one of the most beautiful stop-offs on the European Tour.

This is what it looks like in the summer.

Omega European Masters - Day Three

But its appearance in the winter sure rivals it. Lee Westwood is on holiday there and posted this picture.

7th looks a bit tricky today!#cransmontana

A photo posted by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

And he even got some practice in. All while dressed in a very Christmassy onesie.

Preseason. I'm ready! Bring on Abu Dhabi! #cransmontana

A video posted by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

Westwood and his caddie, Billy Foster, also enjoyed some curling.

But we’re not sure he’ll be making the Great Britain team for the 2018 Winter Olympics…

The start of Billy's curling career! Bullseye

A video posted by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

Ahead of the BMW South African Open, Rory McIlroy spent four days on safari.

He described it as ‘one of the best experiences of his life’ and, after watching this video he posted to Twitter, it isn’t hard to understand why.

Some very special invites arrived in the post last week for Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Thomas Pieters – and it’s safe to say they were pretty chuffed.

Sergio Garcia will also have received his invite – but there are invitations of a different kind that will be in his mind as he announced that he’s getting married in 2017 to fiancée Angela Akins.

While Suzann Pettersen tied the knot back home in Norway.

In the wake of Jason Day’s comments about slow play, PGA Tour pro Ben Crane poked fun at his own reputation.

Met a guy who plays slower than me!

A photo posted by Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) on

And finally…

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Charley Hull were doing filming for Blue Peter the other day – and Beef’s reaction to the camera getting up close and personal is priceless.

bunkered: Follow us on social media

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

And don’t forget Google+!

Bookmark and Share
Related Items
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

bunkered Golf Magazine