Solheim Cup 2019 family packages launched

Golf News

Solheim Cup 2019 family packages launched

By Bunkered Golf Magazine06 October, 2017
Solheim Cup Gleneagles
Solheim Cup

Special family ticket packages are now on sale for the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles from September 11-15.

With the ambition of creating the most family orientated Solheim Cup experience to date, the family ticket will provide exclusive access to a dedicated family area to include child friendly catering and furniture, fun interactive activities, high chairs and baby changing facilities.

In addition, family ticket holders will have the opportunity to access special on-site parking at the venue.

The launch of the special family package, available at SolheimCup2019.com, coincides with Scotland’s inaugural Women and Girls in Sport Week, which aims to address the lower participation and activity rates among women.

Catriona Matthew

Speaking about Women and Girls in Sport Week and the family ticket package, 2019 Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew said: “Scottish Women and Girls in Sport week is a great initiative and helps to shine a spotlight on some of the great work already being done to showcase sporting opportunities to women and girls.

“Having two daughters myself I am aware of the challenges of continuing to engage young girls in sport as they progress through school.

“Major events such as the 2019 Solheim Cup can undoubtedly play a key role in promoting participation in sport and I’m delighted that special family packages are being launched to maximise the attendance of families at Gleneagles.

“I really hope that women and girls will see the top class action taking place at Gleneagles in 2019 and be encouraged to take up the game for themselves.”

Gleneagles

The staging and delivery of the 2019 Solheim Cup is being led by the EventScotland team within VisitScotland’s Events Directorate. Paul Bush, director of events at VisitScotland, added: “One of our overriding objectives for the 2019 Solheim Cup is to encourage more women and juniors into golf so it is the perfect week to announce the launch of our family ticket options.

“We are very focused on creating a strong family spectator offering both on and off course at Gleneagles, with equality and experience key pillars of our delivery strategy.”

Special early bird discounts are also available. For more information, visit solheimcup2019.com.

