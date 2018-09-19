Solheim Cup could spark rise in female golfing visitors

As Scotland marks one year to go until the Solheim Cup, the prestigious event could be a catalyst for a growth in the female golfer visitor market, says VisitScotland.



Taking place at Gleneagles from September 13-15, 2019, just five years after the Perthshire venue staged what is regarded as the best-ever Ryder Cup, Scotland’s national tourist organisation believes the event can be a catalyst for increasing the number of women coming to Scotland to play golf, which currently stands at just 12% of all golfing visitors.



Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Despite Scotland’s international reputation as the Home of Golf and a booming golf tourism industry worth in excess of £286 million per year, only 12% of golfing visitors to the country are currently female.

“With a global push on female golf participation and female golf participation in some countries in excess of 40%, there is huge growth potential in the female golf visitor market.

“Seeing these elite-level athletes compete on such a stunning stage as Gleneagles can only serve to inspire future visitors to Scotland and it is important the country as a whole does all it can to maximise the potential the 2019 Solheim Cup will offer.”



A number of Authorised Tour Operators have already been appointed to promote Solheim Cup packages in key markets to maximise international attendance at the event, while it is hoped that more tour operators will develop golf tourism packages aimed at the female market.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Solheim Cup, priced from £10 for adults with under-16s attending free of charge.