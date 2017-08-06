There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsSolheim Cup: Europe and USA teams announced

Golf News

Solheim Cup: Europe and USA teams announced

By Martin Inglis06 August, 2017
Solheim Cup Annika Sorenstam Juli Inkster
Solheim Cup Trophy

Solheim Cup captains Annika Sorenstam and Juli Inkster have finalised their teams for the biennial bout in Iowa in two weeks' time.

Both made their wildcard picks - Sorenstam four and Inkster two - upon the conclusion of the Ricoh Women's British Open, with the big news that Catriona Matthew won't be playing in a Solheim Cup for the first time since 2002. Instead, the wildcard picks went to Anna Nordqvist, Caroline Masson and rookie duo Emily Kristine Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom.

It likely signals the end of Matthew's playing career in the Solheim Cup, although she will play an integral part in the proceedings at Des Moines Golf & Country Club in her role as vice-captain. She is hot favourite to lead the European team at Gleneagles in 2019.

Inkster, meanwhile, turned down the opportunity to go for Solheim Cup veterans Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel with her captain's picks, instead opting for Austin Ernst and Angel Yin.

Annika Sorenstam

Team Europe - Top 8

Georgia Hall

Age: 21
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A

Florentyna Parker

Age: 28
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A

Mel Reid

Age: 29
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 4-3-1

Carlota Ciganda

Age: 27
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 4-1-2

Suzann Pettersen

Suzann Pettersen

Age: 36
Previous Solheim Cups: 8
Record: 16-11-6

Charley Hull

Age: 21
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 6-2-0

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 

Age: 29
Previous Solheim Cups: 1
Record: 2-1-0

Karine Icher

Age: 38
Previous Solheim Cups: 3
Record: 5-4-1

Anna Nordqvist

Team Europe wildcards

Anna Nordqvist

Age: 30
Previous Solheim Cups: 4
Record: 8-7-1

Caroline Masson

Age: 28
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 2-3-2

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Age: 21
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A

Madelene Sagstrom

Age: 24
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A

Juli Inkster

Team USA - Top 10

Lexi Thompson

Age: 22
Previous Solheim Cups: 2 
Record: 3-2-2

Stacy Lewis

Age: 32
Previous Solheim Cups: 3
Record: 4-7-1

Gerina Piller

Age: 32 
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 3-2-2

Cristie Kerr

Age: 39 
Previous Solheim Cups: 8 
Record: 15-14-5

Jessica Korda

Age: 24
Previous Solheim Cups: 1
Record: 1-2-1

Michelle Wie Solheim

Danielle Kang

Age: 24 
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie 
Record: N/A

Michelle Wie

Age: 27 
Previous Solheim Cups: 4 
Record: 7-7-1

Brittany Lang

Age: 31 
Previous Solheim Cups: 4
Record: 5-6-3

Brittany Lincicome

Age: 31 
Previous Solheim Cups: 5
Record: 5-11-2

Lizette Salas

Age: 28
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 1-3-2

Austin Ernst

Team USA wildcards

Austin Ernst

Age: 25 
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie 
Record: N/A

Angel Yin

Age: 18
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie 
Record: N/A

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Annika Sorenstam

Related Articles - Juli Inkster

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Paul Lawrie heaps praise on Scottish Am champ Locke
Paul Lawrie

By Ed Hodge

Matsuyama eases to WGC-Bridgestone glory
New

By Michael McEwan

Solheim Cup: Europe and USA teams announced
SOLHEIM CUP

By Martin Inglis

I.K. Kim ends agonising wait for maiden major title
I.K. Kim

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy confident as he lurks three back
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below