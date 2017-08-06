Solheim Cup: Europe and USA teams announced

Solheim Cup captains Annika Sorenstam and Juli Inkster have finalised their teams for the biennial bout in Iowa in two weeks' time.

Both made their wildcard picks - Sorenstam four and Inkster two - upon the conclusion of the Ricoh Women's British Open, with the big news that Catriona Matthew won't be playing in a Solheim Cup for the first time since 2002. Instead, the wildcard picks went to Anna Nordqvist, Caroline Masson and rookie duo Emily Kristine Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom.

It likely signals the end of Matthew's playing career in the Solheim Cup, although she will play an integral part in the proceedings at Des Moines Golf & Country Club in her role as vice-captain. She is hot favourite to lead the European team at Gleneagles in 2019.

Inkster, meanwhile, turned down the opportunity to go for Solheim Cup veterans Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel with her captain's picks, instead opting for Austin Ernst and Angel Yin.

Team Europe - Top 8

Georgia Hall

Age: 21

Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie

Record: N/A

Florentyna Parker

Age: 28

Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie

Record: N/A

Mel Reid

Age: 29

Previous Solheim Cups: 2

Record: 4-3-1



Carlota Ciganda

Age: 27

Previous Solheim Cups: 2

Record: 4-1-2



Suzann Pettersen

Age: 36

Previous Solheim Cups: 8

Record: 16-11-6



Charley Hull

Age: 21

Previous Solheim Cups: 2

Record: 6-2-0



Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Age: 29

Previous Solheim Cups: 1

Record: 2-1-0



Karine Icher

Age: 38

Previous Solheim Cups: 3

Record: 5-4-1

Team Europe wildcards

Anna Nordqvist

Age: 30

Previous Solheim Cups: 4

Record: 8-7-1



Caroline Masson

Age: 28

Previous Solheim Cups: 2

Record: 2-3-2



Emily Kristine Pedersen

Age: 21

Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie

Record: N/A

Madelene Sagstrom

Age: 24

Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie

Record: N/A

Team USA - Top 10

Lexi Thompson

Age: 22

Previous Solheim Cups: 2

Record: 3-2-2



Stacy Lewis

Age: 32

Previous Solheim Cups: 3

Record: 4-7-1



Gerina Piller

Age: 32

Previous Solheim Cups: 2

Record: 3-2-2



Cristie Kerr

Age: 39

Previous Solheim Cups: 8

Record: 15-14-5



Jessica Korda

Age: 24

Previous Solheim Cups: 1

Record: 1-2-1



Danielle Kang

Age: 24

Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie

Record: N/A



Michelle Wie

Age: 27

Previous Solheim Cups: 4

Record: 7-7-1



Brittany Lang

Age: 31

Previous Solheim Cups: 4

Record: 5-6-3



Brittany Lincicome

Age: 31

Previous Solheim Cups: 5

Record: 5-11-2



Lizette Salas

Age: 28

Previous Solheim Cups: 2

Record: 1-3-2



Team USA wildcards

Austin Ernst

Age: 25

Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie

Record: N/A

Angel Yin

Age: 18

Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie

Record: N/A