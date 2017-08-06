Solheim Cup: Europe and USA teams announced

Solheim Cup captains Annika Sorenstam and Juli Inkster have finalised their teams for the biennial bout in Iowa in two weeks' time.
Both made their wildcard picks - Sorenstam four and Inkster two - upon the conclusion of the Ricoh Women's British Open, with the big news that Catriona Matthew won't be playing in a Solheim Cup for the first time since 2002. Instead, the wildcard picks went to Anna Nordqvist, Caroline Masson and rookie duo Emily Kristine Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom.
It likely signals the end of Matthew's playing career in the Solheim Cup, although she will play an integral part in the proceedings at Des Moines Golf & Country Club in her role as vice-captain. She is hot favourite to lead the European team at Gleneagles in 2019.
Inkster, meanwhile, turned down the opportunity to go for Solheim Cup veterans Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel with her captain's picks, instead opting for Austin Ernst and Angel Yin.
Team Europe - Top 8
Georgia Hall
Age: 21
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A
Florentyna Parker
Age: 28
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A
Mel Reid
Age: 29
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 4-3-1
Carlota Ciganda
Age: 27
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 4-1-2
Suzann Pettersen
Age: 36
Previous Solheim Cups: 8
Record: 16-11-6
Charley Hull
Age: 21
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 6-2-0
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Age: 29
Previous Solheim Cups: 1
Record: 2-1-0
Karine Icher
Age: 38
Previous Solheim Cups: 3
Record: 5-4-1
Team Europe wildcards
Anna Nordqvist
Age: 30
Previous Solheim Cups: 4
Record: 8-7-1
Caroline Masson
Age: 28
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 2-3-2
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Age: 21
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A
Madelene Sagstrom
Age: 24
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A
Team USA - Top 10
Lexi Thompson
Age: 22
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 3-2-2
Stacy Lewis
Age: 32
Previous Solheim Cups: 3
Record: 4-7-1
Gerina Piller
Age: 32
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 3-2-2
Cristie Kerr
Age: 39
Previous Solheim Cups: 8
Record: 15-14-5
Jessica Korda
Age: 24
Previous Solheim Cups: 1
Record: 1-2-1
Danielle Kang
Age: 24
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A
Michelle Wie
Age: 27
Previous Solheim Cups: 4
Record: 7-7-1
Brittany Lang
Age: 31
Previous Solheim Cups: 4
Record: 5-6-3
Brittany Lincicome
Age: 31
Previous Solheim Cups: 5
Record: 5-11-2
Lizette Salas
Age: 28
Previous Solheim Cups: 2
Record: 1-3-2
Team USA wildcards
Austin Ernst
Age: 25
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A
Angel Yin
Age: 18
Previous Solheim Cups: Rookie
Record: N/A