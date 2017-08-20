There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsSolheim Cup: Hull will play on Sunday

Golf News

SOLHEIM CUP

Solheim Cup: Hull will play on Sunday

By Michael McEwan20 August, 2017
charley hull Solheim Cup Annika Sorenstam
Charley Hull Solheim

Charley Hull will feature in the Sunday singles session of the Solheim Cup. So says Annika Sorenstam.

The European captain looked visibly annoyed when bunkered.co.uk asked her if there was any truth to a rumour circulating on social media during day two's afternoon fourballs session that the English golfer might be forced to forfeit her singles match due to an injury that has hampered her participation at Des Moines this week.

After playing in both sessions on the opening day, Hull didn't feature at all on day two as she received treatment for an ongoing wrist problem.

This led some sections of the media - including those not present in Iowa this week - to report that she wouldn't be fit to feature in Sunday's final session.

However, when that was put to her following the conclusion of play on Saturday, European captain Sorenstam bristled at the suggestion. 

Annika S Saturday Solheim

Asked if there was a risk that Hull might not be fit enough to play, Sorenstam snapped: "That's just nonsense. I don't even know where that [rumour] came from. Charley is playing. You can see it.

"She's playing at 10:48am. I spoke to her this afternoon. The reason [she sat out all of Saturday] was we just wanted to rest her wrist. 

"She's now had several treatments and she's feeling a lot better. I told her early this morning: 'I'm resting you up today. I need you for singles.' That hasn't changed. I need her for singles."

Hull is scheduled to take on Brittany Lang in the eighth match out on Sunday. Europe trails the USA 10.5-5.5 ahead of the final session.

Related Articles - charley hull

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Annika Sorenstam

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Solheim Cup: Hull will play on Sunday
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Solheim Cup: USA on brink of victory
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

How WhatsApp is helping six Scots teens realise their Solheim dreams
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Solheim Cup: Kerr stars as US maintains lead
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Rory McIlroy will attempt to defend FedEx title after all
Rory McIlroy

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below