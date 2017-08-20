Solheim Cup: Hull will play on Sunday

Charley Hull will feature in the Sunday singles session of the Solheim Cup. So says Annika Sorenstam.

The European captain looked visibly annoyed when bunkered.co.uk asked her if there was any truth to a rumour circulating on social media during day two's afternoon fourballs session that the English golfer might be forced to forfeit her singles match due to an injury that has hampered her participation at Des Moines this week.

After playing in both sessions on the opening day, Hull didn't feature at all on day two as she received treatment for an ongoing wrist problem.

This led some sections of the media - including those not present in Iowa this week - to report that she wouldn't be fit to feature in Sunday's final session.

However, when that was put to her following the conclusion of play on Saturday, European captain Sorenstam bristled at the suggestion.

Asked if there was a risk that Hull might not be fit enough to play, Sorenstam snapped: "That's just nonsense. I don't even know where that [rumour] came from. Charley is playing. You can see it.



"She's playing at 10:48am. I spoke to her this afternoon. The reason [she sat out all of Saturday] was we just wanted to rest her wrist.

"She's now had several treatments and she's feeling a lot better. I told her early this morning: 'I'm resting you up today. I need you for singles.' That hasn't changed. I need her for singles."

Hull is scheduled to take on Brittany Lang in the eighth match out on Sunday. Europe trails the USA 10.5-5.5 ahead of the final session.