There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsSolheim Cup: Kerr stars as US maintains lead

Golf News

SOLHEIM CUP

Solheim Cup: Kerr stars as US maintains lead

By Michael McEwan19 August, 2017
Cristie Kerr Solheim Cup
Cristie And Lexi

Cristie Kerr became the USA's all-time record points-scorer in the Solheim Cup as the United States maintained its three-point lead over Europe on the second morning of this year's match at Des Moines.

Kerr, 39, teamed-up with Lexi Thompson to take down Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson in the opening foursomes match. They hit the front on the very first hole and never relinquished that lead, running out convincing 5&3 winners. 

Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst accounted for Emily Pedersen and Mel Reid by the same scoreline after winning four holes out of five from the 11th to take the US into a 7.5-2.5 overall lead.

At that stage, it looked as though as though a second consecutive American whitewash might be on the cards. 

Matthew And Icher

However, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist held their nerve to claim the scalp of Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller (2&1) to narrow the deficit, before Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher teamed-up to win their match by the same scoreline. For Matthew, it was a 21st Solheim Cup point.

The USA takes a 7.5-4.5 lead into this afternoon's fourballs session.

SATURDAY PM: FOURBALLS

Reid/Ciganda vs Lang/Lincicome
Nordqvist/Ewart Shadoff vs Salas/Yin
Icher/Sagstrom vs Creamer/Ernst
Matthew/Hall vs Kerr/Thompson

Related Articles - Cristie Kerr

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Solheim Cup: Kerr stars as US maintains lead
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Rory McIlroy will attempt to defend FedEx title after all
Rory McIlroy

By Michael McEwan

Solheim Cup: US routs Europe to take convincing lead
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

"A cauldron of noise and colour" - the Solheim Cup first tee
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Reid will 'relish' hitting first shot, says coach Craggs
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below