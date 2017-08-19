Solheim Cup: Kerr stars as US maintains lead

Cristie Kerr became the USA's all-time record points-scorer in the Solheim Cup as the United States maintained its three-point lead over Europe on the second morning of this year's match at Des Moines.

Kerr, 39, teamed-up with Lexi Thompson to take down Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson in the opening foursomes match. They hit the front on the very first hole and never relinquished that lead, running out convincing 5&3 winners.

Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst accounted for Emily Pedersen and Mel Reid by the same scoreline after winning four holes out of five from the 11th to take the US into a 7.5-2.5 overall lead.

At that stage, it looked as though as though a second consecutive American whitewash might be on the cards.

However, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist held their nerve to claim the scalp of Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller (2&1) to narrow the deficit, before Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher teamed-up to win their match by the same scoreline. For Matthew, it was a 21st Solheim Cup point.

The USA takes a 7.5-4.5 lead into this afternoon's fourballs session.

SATURDAY PM: FOURBALLS

Reid/Ciganda vs Lang/Lincicome

Nordqvist/Ewart Shadoff vs Salas/Yin

Icher/Sagstrom vs Creamer/Ernst

Matthew/Hall vs Kerr/Thompson