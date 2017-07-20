Sorenstam tips Matthew to lead at Gleneagles

Add Annika Sorenstam to the ever-growing list of people who expect Catriona Matthew to captain Europe in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Current captain Sorenstam, who will lead her side into battle with the USA at Des Moines Country Club in Iowa next month, reckons it is highly likely that Matthew will succeed her in the post – and, if she does, she is certain she’ll do a great job.

“I’ve known Catriona for a long time,” Sorenstam told bunkered.co.uk this evening. “She was the first assistant captain that I named for this year’s match and there were a number of reasons for that.

“She’s obviously very experienced but, on top of that, she’s a cool, calm and collected type of person.

“I see being a vice-captain as an important part of preparing somebody to take the lead at a future Solheim. You need to see behind the curtain before you take over which, in Catriona’s case, will most likely be 2019.”

Matthew has previously spoken of her desire to lead the team at Gleneagles in two years’ time, when Scotland stages the match for the third time, and Sorenstam is in no doubt that the former RICOH Women’s British Open winner – a veteran of eight European teams as a player – has all the makings of a top quality skipper.

“Catriona is very level-headed and gets along with all of the players,” said the Swede. “She’s also still playing to a very high standard and it’s quite possible that she could be a playing vice-captain this year. She has a great maturity about her and always represents Europe very well so I’m sure that, when her time comes, she will do a great job.”