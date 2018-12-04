search
HomeGolf NewsSouth African Open: Fantasy 5 to watch

Golf News

South African Open: Fantasy 5 to watch

By bunkered.co.uk04 December, 2018
bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League Fantasy Golf Betting Tips South African Open European Tour Louis Oosthuizen Matt Wallace dylan frittelli David Drysdale Branden Grace
South African Flag

The first event of the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League gets underway this week - and the South African Open represents a great chance for managers to steal an early march on their rivals.

A strong field is set to assemble in Johannesburg for the latest edition of one of the world's oldest national opens. 

However, that poses a big question: how do you decide which players to put in your team? Luckily, that's where we come in. 

We've rifled through the form of the field to pick five guys that we think you need to give serious consideration to when you're picking your 12-man side. 

Remember: there are no different pots in the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League. Just pick the 12 players you think stand the best chance of scoring well this week.

Hit the Next button below to get started.

Not yet registered?

Click here to sign up for the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League to be in with the chance of winning some amazing prizes.

