Spanish duo ready to do battle for Senior Open at St Andrews

Ryder Cup legends Miguel Ángel Jiménez and José María Olazábal will bring Spanish flair to St Andrews after confirming their appearances at this year’s Senior Open Championship.



Jiménez, who won his first senior major earlier this year at the Regions Tradition, and Olazábal, who masterminded the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ as Team Europe won the 2012 Ryder Cup, are just two of a host of superstars who will grace the Old Course at this year’s championship.

The pair will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of the late, great Seve Ballesteros - who won the second of his three Open Championships at St Andrews in 1984 - and, in doing so, become the first Spaniard to lift the Senior Claret Jug as the Senior Open heads to the hallowed links of the Old Course for the first time in its 32-year history.

MORE - Tour pro says fellow French people 'don't care' about the Ryder Cup



“Having the opportunity to play a senior major at St Andrews is truly a fantastic opportunity,” said two-time Masters champion Olazábal, pictured below.

“We have seen so many incredible moments on the Old Course, none more so than Seve’s victory in 1984.

“That happened the year before I turned professional. It was one of those moments which inspired my generation of Spanish golfers.



MORE - Rocco Mediate blasts players for complaining about Shinnecock set-up



“I know how much that victory meant to him, so to see a Spanish player win the Senior Open at St Andrews would be another truly special moment.”

Jimenez added: “This event means a lot to the players on these tours and to have the chance to play at St Andrews is wonderful. Over the years, it has been a fantastic test and it’s great that we have the opportunity to return in July.”



MORE - How to warm-up like Miguel Angel Jimenez



The pair are joined in the field by a host of major champions, senior major champions, fellow Ryder Cup players and countless European Tour winners, including defending champion Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Paul Broadhurst, Colin Montgomerie, Sir Nick Faldo, and Ian Woosnam.