Special discount at stunning Argentario Resort

The stunning Argentario Golf Resort & Spa in Tuscany is offering a 10% discount on the ‘Summer Dream’ package if booked by May 31, 2017.



Argentario is a five-star resort featuring designer rooms, a fantastic 18-hole golf course, a wellness centre and a gourmet restaurant specialising in the very best Tuscan cuisine.

Located between the seaside villages of Porto Ercole and Porto Santo Stefano, just minutes away from the shore, Argentario Resort lies in a protected Mediterranean oasis around 140km from Italy’s capital, Rome.

The ‘Summer Dream’ package includes five nights in a double designer Junior Suite, a welcome dinner at the Dama Dama Restaurant, beach service for four days on the sandy Giannella strip and one service of your choice between one 18-hole green fee, bike rental, soft manicure or blow dry.



Travelling with the rest of the family? No worries, as the resort offers a free Mini Club in July and August.

And, if you want to relax after a long day out on the golf course or exploring the medieval villages of southern Tuscany, retreat to the wellness centre with free daily entrance, which includes use of the outdoor and indoor pools, Turkish sauna and Kneipp circuit.

The five-night package starts from €918 per person (instead of €1,020) if you book here now. Alternatively, contact booking@argentarioresort.it for more information.