Spectator hit by Brooks Koepka loses sight in eye

The spectator who was hit by a Brooks Koepka tee shot on Friday morning at the Ryder Cup says she has lot the sight in her right eye, reports AFP.



The incident happened on the driveable par-4 sixth hole at Le Golf National, where the American’s tee shot veered off to the left.

It struck 49-year-old Corine Remande, who had travelled from Egypt for the match. She is now reportedly considering legal action against tournament organisers, which she says is to help cover medical bills.



“Doctors told me I had lost the use of that eye,” she told AFP. “It happened so fast, I didn't feel any pain when I was hit.”

“I didn't feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye-socket and an explosion of the eyeball.”



Mrs Remande criticised tournament organisers for ‘not making contact’ after the incident to find out how she was. She also claims there was ‘no warning shout from the course official when the ball was heading towards the crowd’.

Koepka, who said he shouted ‘Fore’, was affected by the incident, saying: “It's not a fun feeling. I probably do it way more than I should. It seems just about every week we're hitting somebody, and you know, it's unfortunate. You're never trying to. You feel terrible for them.”



A Ryder Cup spokesperson said: "It is distressing to hear that someone might suffer long-term consequences from a ball strike.

"The spectator hit by a ball at the sixth hole during Friday’s play was treated by first responders immediately and taken to hospital.



"We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon. We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary.

"Ball strikes are an occasional hazard for spectators but this kind of incident is extremely rare. We can confirm that ‘Fore’ was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd.



"We are hugely sympathetic and will do everything we can to support the spectator, insofar as that is possible under very difficult circumstances."