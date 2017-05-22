Spieth ditches his trusty putter, Arccos introduce AI caddie

Last week we saw Jordan Spieth opt to put a new putter in the bag, a move that may seem strange after the success he has experienced using his Scotty Cameron 009 prototype putter.



Jordan is assuring fans however, that it has been a “pretty easy transition.”

When asked whether it was a tough decision to make, switching from the trusted 009, he explained: “I'd say it was pretty easy to transition. I haven't been comfortable standing over it for a little while and so I just wanted something that's a new look and the bigger a deal that's made out of it the more bothersome that is for me.”

He continued: “It's not really that big of a deal and every guy switches putters every single week. It's nothing new. Just a new look for me for the time being.”

Having missed the cut after his first tournament with the new T5W in play, perhaps it’s not unlikely that we will see the old 009 prototype back in his bag soon.

Billy Horschel is back in the winner's circle

Billy Horschel bested World No.3 Jason Day in a play-off at the AT&T Byron Nelson to claim his first PGA Tour victory since 2014 and his fourth overall. Horschel is one of a number of high-ranked players to have joined Bob Parsons' PXG brand over the last two years.

Billy said recently: “I've been playing some really incredible golf with PXG clubs and I feel very confident that great things are to come.”

Click the link to find out what is in Billy Horschel's bag-> pxg.com

Arccos Caddie

Arccos Golf have today launched golf’s first artificial golf programme, Arccos Caddie. Powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, Arccos Caddie harnesses advanced analytics to help golfers of all skill levels shoot lower scores by making smarter, data-driven decisions on the course.



Arccos Caddie is the first platform in sports that truly harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to help players make smarter decisions. - Mike Downey, Director, Principal Evangelist – Sports at Microsoft

“Arccos Caddie is the first platform in sports that truly harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to help players make smarter decisions,” said Mike Downey, Director, Principal Evangelist – Sports at Microsoft.



He added: “through the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, Arccos Caddie instantly digests unique data sets and delivers actionable advice to any golfer, from beginners to pros seeking to make the PGA Tour.”

Arccos Caddie is available on a free trial basis until July 1, 2017. It will subsequently be offered via subscription.

For more information about Arccos, follow this link arccosgolf.com

Alvaro Quiros WITB

Big-hitting Alvaro Quiros claimed his seventh European Tour title on Sunday at The Rocco Forte Open in Sicily, Italy. The victory has secured the Callaway staffer a place at this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and his full playing privileges until the end of the 2018 season.

Quiros used a full bag of Callaway equipment in seizing victory, and said: “I’m very happy and I have to thank all the people around me, including Callaway, for all the support they have given me.”

Alvaro Quiros - What’s in the Bag:

Driver: Great Big Bertha Epic (9°)

Fairways: Great Big Bertha Epic (15°, 18°)

Irons: Apex MB (3 – 9, PW)

Wedges: Mack Daddy Forged (52º, 58º)

Golf Ball: Chrome Soft X

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball