Spieth-Reed Ryder Cup row rumbles on

They say time is a great healer. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth apparently haven’t heard that expression.

Today marks exactly nine weeks since the opening morning of the 2018 Ryder Cup – and, according to Reed, the former teammates have yet to clear the air since their very public falling out in France.

If you recall, Reed, his wife and his mother-in-law all publicly pointed the finger at three-time major champ Spieth for the surprising decision to split up the duo at Le Golf National - despite them having lost only once in the 11 previous times they had been paired together at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, winning 9½ points in the process.

In the hours following the USA’s 17½-10½ thumping at the hands of Thomas Bjorn’s European team, Reed told the New York Times that “the issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me”. The Masters champ had also said he wanted to “light up” the post-match press conference “like Phil in ‘14”.



Spieth has still yet to publicly address Reed’s comments but that hasn’t stopped Patrick from revisiting the matter.

Speaking to the New York Post on the eve of this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Reed was asked if he had reached out to Spieth in attempt to clear the air.

“Nope,” he replied. “He has my number."

Ouch.

Even so, Reed insists he harbours no grudge towards his fellow major champ. "I have nothing against Jordan, nothing against him at all," Reed said. "That [perception] is done by the media, that's not done by how he or I feel."

Whilst Spieth has yet to give his version of events, his close friend Justin Thomas addressed Reed’s comments in the Bahamas, labelling them “a little unfortunate”.

Asked if he had spoken to Reed personally, Thomas added: “I haven’t, but I mean I don’t really talk to him anyway. Patrick is kind of [into] his own thing. If he wins a tournament or I win a tournament, we’ll text each other.’’



Something tells us this one isn’t over yet, folks.