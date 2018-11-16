The high-profile player-caddie splits keep on coming.



Hot on the heels of Lee Westwood and Lexi Thompson calling it quits with their long-standing loopers, Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he and Gareth Lord have also gone their separate ways.

“We decided a little while ago that we were looking at maybe taking a break,” said the Swede following his second round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.



Scott Vail, who split with Brandt Snedeker after 12 years together at the start of the year, is on the 42-year-old’s bag in Dubai this week – although Stenson refused to shut the door completely on reuniting with Lord.

“You never know, we might be back out there together, but for now, it's Scotty that's caddying,” he said.

Stenson and Lord, who last worked together at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, joined forces in 2013.

That same year, the Swede won both the Race to Dubai and FedEx Cup. The highlight of their time together, however, came in 2016, when Stenson outlasted Phil Mickelson in a thrilling duel at Royal Troon to win the Open – his first major victory and the first by any Swedish male.