Srixon raises over £40,000 for Prostate Cancer UK

Srixon Sports Europe has raised an impressive £42,999 for its 2017 charitable partners, Prostate Cancer UK, by donating money from its golf ball sales.



The partnership saw Srixon donate £1.50 for every dozen Z-Star and Z-Star XV golf balls sold at trade to Prostate Cancer UK, helping to raise funds as well as awareness of the life-threatening male-specific disease.

Brand ambassador Graeme McDowell joined Srixon Europe’s tour manager, Iain Steele to pose for the cameras with a cheque showcasing the impressive final donation during a recent European Tour event.

The Ryder Cup star and former US Open champion played a key part in the multi-platform promotional campaign that spiked media exposure and drove sales.

To enhance awareness for the campaign and give its loyal customers more value, Srixon introduced a limited edition 15-ball ‘Z-Star/ Z-Star XV Bonus Pack’, which included an additional free sleeve of the new balls decorated with the iconic Prostate Cancer UK logo.

Commenting on behalf of Srixon Sports Europe, the company’s UK & Ireland president, Leslie Hepsworth said: “2017 has been a fantastic year for the Srixon brand in the UK market and we are really proud that we have been able to raise such a significant amount of money, that we know will be put to great use in fighting such a devastating disease.”

“The partnership delivered on all levels and provided the perfect complement to the launch of the latest iteration of Srixon’s performance-packed Z-Star/Z-Star XV golf ball,” he added.

One man dies every hour from prostate cancer, a stark statistic given that the average length of a round of golf is five hours. The charity’s aim is simple: to stop men dying from the disease.

For further information on the Srixon Z-Star and all of the brand’s products visit srixon.co.uk.