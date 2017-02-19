bunkered.co.uk
 
St Andrews Links Castle Course offer

By on February 19, 2017

St Andrews Links

ST ANDREWS LINKS

St Andrews Links is offering a fantastic deal to celebrate the opening of the 2017 golf season.

For just £69, visitors can enjoy a hot drink and filled breakfast roll and take in the panoramic views over St Andrews Bay while playing this course.

Afterwards, visitors will enjoy the perfect end to a perfect day with a delicious two-course meal in the Castle Course Clubhouse.

The offer is available throughout the month of March and, as you can probably expect, it is very popular.

Castle Course St Andrews Aerials

Saturdays are fully booked, while Sundays and Fridays have limited space remaining.

A minimum of two golfers are required per booking and fairway mats will be in use. Standard green fee still available during March outwith offer.

The par-71 Castle Course opened in 2008 to become the seventh course at the Home of Golf and part of the largest public golfing complex in Europe.

Set on a rugged cliff-top with spectacular views over St Andrews, the Castle Course offers a memorable golfing experience.

For more information, email reservations@standrews.com or phone 01334 466718.

