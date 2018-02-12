St Andrews to host 2021 Open Championship

The 2021 Open will be staged at St Andrews, it has been confirmed today.

It brings to a close one of golf's worst kept secrets, with the year 2021 coinciding with the 150th staging of the Championship and the 30th time over the Old Course.



Speculation was heightened even further that St Andrews would get the nod to host golf's oldest major in 2021 after Royal St George's was awarded the 2020 Championship in February last year.



Since 1990, St Andrews had hosted the Championship every five years with Zach Johnson the most recent winner around the Old Course in 2015, where he defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a play-off.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world.



"The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021.

Future Open venues

2018: Carnoustie

2019: Royal Portrush

2020: Royal St George's

2021: St Andrews



Past Open winners at St Andrews (back to 1970)

2015: Zach Johnson

2010: Louis Oosthuizen

2005: Tiger Woods

2000: Tiger Woods

1995: John Daly

1990: Sir Nick Faldo

1984: Seve Ballesteros

1978: Jack Nicklaus

1970: Jack Nicklaus

The Championship will take place from July 11-18, 2021.

