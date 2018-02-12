St Andrews to host 2021 Open Championship

The 2021 Open will be staged at St Andrews, it has been confirmed today.
It brings to a close one of golf's worst kept secrets, with the year 2021 coinciding with the 150th staging of the Championship and the 30th time over the Old Course.
Speculation was heightened even further that St Andrews would get the nod to host golf's oldest major in 2021 after Royal St George's was awarded the 2020 Championship in February last year.
Since 1990, St Andrews had hosted the Championship every five years with Zach Johnson the most recent winner around the Old Course in 2015, where he defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a play-off.
Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world.
"The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021.
Future Open venues
2018: Carnoustie
2019: Royal Portrush
2020: Royal St George's
2021: St Andrews
Past Open winners at St Andrews (back to 1970)
2015: Zach Johnson
2010: Louis Oosthuizen
2005: Tiger Woods
2000: Tiger Woods
1995: John Daly
1990: Sir Nick Faldo
1984: Seve Ballesteros
1978: Jack Nicklaus
1970: Jack Nicklaus
The Championship will take place from July 11-18, 2021.