Golf News

Stacy Lewis to skip Evian until big changes made

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 November, 2017
Stacy Lewis has said she won’t play in the Evian Championship – the final major of the year – until significant changes have been made to the event.

The 32-year-old skipped it this year and watched on from afar as first round scores were controversially wiped and the tournament reduced to 54 holes – the second time that had been the case since it became a major in 2013 and its date changed from July to September.

Speaking recently, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan admitted he’d made mistakes and pledged to make things right – including moving it back to its summer date – but, while Lewis is encouraged by that, it isn’t the only issue she’d like to see resolved.

“Not being there this year and seeing what was going on, to me, it justified why I wasn’t there, just the decisions that were made and the way they were made,” Lewis told Golf Channel. “There are a lot of things that have to change, more than just the dates.

“They make a big deal about not playing past Sunday. If it’s a major, I will stay there until Thursday. You should want to get 72 holes in, in the most fair conditions.

“I think if we are going to call it a major, we have to treat it like one. It’s not treated like a major, and yet we are calling it that.”

Lewis donates winnings

Meanwhile, the two-time major champion has donated the $195,000 from her win at the Cambia Portland Classic to a Houston neighbourhood affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Lewis and her mother, Carol, know families in that area and the money has gone towards helping with repairs to 15 to 20 homes.

“We wanted to make sure it goes to the right people, instead of just donating to a charity without knowing what it is going toward,” she said.

