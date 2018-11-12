Star name set to skip European Tour’s Race to Dubai finale

The 2018 European Tour season comes to its conclusion next week at the DP World Tour Championship, competed for by the top 60 players on the year-long Order of Merit.



But one star player won’t be teeing it up in Dubai: Justin Rose.

Despite being third in the Race to Dubai standings, the world No.1 is back home in the Bahamas after his victory at the Turkish Airlines Open and it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be making the long flight back to the Middle East next week.

Speaking in Turkey on Sunday, Rose was asked if the victory had altered his plans.



“It's not you guys' problem, but I have a lot going on the next couple weeks, so it would be a big shift for me,” said Rose, who is 1.2 million points behind leader Francesco Molinari and, as a result, it is mathematically impossible for him to win the Race to Dubai.

“As of now, [I’m playing] Hero at home [in the Bahamas], try to roll out of bed for that one and Indonesia. But yeah, a few other things I need to take care of.”

By 'other things', Rose could be referring to his likely equipment switch from TaylorMade to Honma, which has been strongly rumoured over the past week.