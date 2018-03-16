There are no results available.
Golf News

Golf News

Star names confirmed for 2018 Scottish Golf Show

By bunkered.co.uk15 March, 2018
Scottish Golf Show Paul Lawrie Carly Booth
Carly Booth

Some of the biggest names in Scottish golf and sport have confirmed to appear at the 2018 Scottish Golf Show in Glasgow next weekend.

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie, two-time Ladies European Tour winner Carly Booth, former Ryder Cup star Andrew Coltart and former Celtic and Scotland footballer Murdo MacLeod are just some of those who will feature on the Show Theatre during the three-day event, taking place at the SEC in Glasgow from March 23-25.

Event manager Julia Girvan said: “The Show Theatre was a hugely popular introduction at last year’s Scottish Golf Show. The fact it was exceptionally well attended throughout proves just how much people love to hear of incredible sporting experiences straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.

“We will be revealing details of more big names over the coming week as the event gets closer but, rest assured, our 2018 Show Theatre promises to be unmissable.” 

For more information on tickets and the amazing pre-book ticket offer, click here.

