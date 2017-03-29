Stenson's Diablo 3-wood makes comeback, Hadwin's £49 hybrid

We thought it had gone for good. But Henrik Stenson’s trusty Callaway Diablo Octane 3-wood has returned.

After switching to the Epic 3-wood at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, the Diablo Octane was back in the bag at the WGC-Mexico Championship and again for the Valspar Championship, where he finished T7.

Since 2009, the Diablo Octane, with a Grafalloy Blue shaft and 12.5 degrees of loft, has been a staple part of the Swede’s bag and played a huge part in helping the Swede land his maiden major at Royal Troon last summer.

All change for DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau’s start to his PGA Tour career has been far from an easy ride.

There was the fall-out with the USGA about his side-saddle putting stance, with poor performances on the greens leaving him 211th in Strokes Gained: Putting – better than only two players on the PGA Tour – heading into the Valspar Championship.

That side-saddle putting stance, and his Edel Golf putter, have now gone – and there were some positive signs at Innisbrook.

DeChambeau had a season’s best T27 and, with a custom-built 44-inch Sik Golf putter in play for the first time, he ranked 0.528 in Strokes Gained: Putting for the week – a figure that would see him as high as T26 in that stat for the season.

Kuch’s rusty clubs

By looking at the rundown state of these clubs, you’d never have guessed they belonged to a PGA Tour pro. Well, they do. And they’re Matt Kuchar’s.

Perhaps the most peculiar club in the American’s bag is a driving iron by Fourteen Golf (above) – a Japanese brand founded in 1981.

He’s also had Bridgestone J15 CB Custom Black Oxide Finish irons (5-PW, above) in his bag for the past two years.

Hadwin’s £49 hybrid

He may have won the Valspar Championship with the latest Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver and 3-wood in his bag, but Adam Hadwin also had a club from the past in his bag.

The Callaway X Hot Pro hybrid was last released as a new model in the UK four years ago back in 2013 and can be found online for as little as £49.

TaylorMade doMinance

TaylorMade’s impressive run continued at the Indian Open as S.S.P. Chawrasia made it ten wins in nine weeks for players using TaylorMade metalwoods.

Armed with a 2016 M2 driver, 2017 M1 3-wood and 2016 M1 5-wood, Chawrasia coasted to seven-shot victory over fellow TaylorMade staffer Gavin Green.