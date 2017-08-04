There are no results available.
Golf News

Steph Curry calls out pro after breaking 76 on debut

By Bunkered Golf Magazine04 August, 2017
Basketball star Steph Curry called out a PGA Tour pro who said there was ‘no chance in hell’ he’d break 76 on his Web.com Tour debut after shooting 74.

The two-time NBA MVP is playing in this week’s Ellie Mae Classic on a sponsor’s exemption, with his team – the Golden State Warriors – and its community foundation serving as the event’s main charitable beneficiary.

Most expected Curry to struggle badly, but he shot a four-over-par round – better than 13 players in the field – before taking to Twitter afterwards to address a tweet made by pro Steve Wheatcroft ahead of his round.

To be fair, Wheatcroft backed down and was full of praise for Curry. 

Other pros couldn’t help but admire what the point guard had achieved, too.

So how did Curry describe the experience? "As soon as they said my name on the first tee, that's when I could barely feel my hands," he said.

"I had to try to take a deep breath and still there wasn't anything I could do to prepare myself for that moment. But after the third or fourth hole, it was just golf and I just tried to hit some good shots.

“If you told me I was going to shoot 74 going into the first round I’d take that all day, every day. I’m pretty happy with it.”

