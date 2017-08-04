Steph Curry calls out pro after breaking 76 on debut

Basketball star Steph Curry called out a PGA Tour pro who said there was ‘no chance in hell’ he’d break 76 on his Web.com Tour debut after shooting 74.

The two-time NBA MVP is playing in this week’s Ellie Mae Classic on a sponsor’s exemption, with his team – the Golden State Warriors – and its community foundation serving as the event’s main charitable beneficiary.

Most expected Curry to struggle badly, but he shot a four-over-par round – better than 13 players in the field – before taking to Twitter afterwards to address a tweet made by pro Steve Wheatcroft ahead of his round.

@notthefakeSVP I hope you're trying to move the line in Vegas re:Steph. Take the over and BIG. No chance in hell he breaks 76. Love the show — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) August 1, 2017

Hell hath frozen over 😂 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 4, 2017

To be fair, Wheatcroft backed down and was full of praise for Curry.

Haha. Mad respect bud. I have no problem eating this crow. Keep the mojo going tomorrow, and enjoy yourself out there. — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) August 4, 2017

Other pros couldn’t help but admire what the point guard had achieved, too.

Impressive stuff yesterday @StephenCurry30!! Let's see a low one today👍 — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) August 4, 2017

Gutsy day from @StephenCurry30, proved A LOT of people wrong. Dude has game! And I'm sneaky glad he bogied 18 so I didn't tie him today 😂😂 https://t.co/duASL4GEb5 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 3, 2017

Pumped for @StephenCurry30. It's one thing to play well with your buddies, but tournament play can be a different animal. +4 is no joke. — Webb Simpson (@webbsimpson1) August 4, 2017

.@StephenCurry30 making 3 birdies and shooting +4 is super impressive. Great golfer but things can be tougher inside the ropes. Well done — Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) August 3, 2017

So how did Curry describe the experience? "As soon as they said my name on the first tee, that's when I could barely feel my hands," he said.

"I had to try to take a deep breath and still there wasn't anything I could do to prepare myself for that moment. But after the third or fourth hole, it was just golf and I just tried to hit some good shots.

“If you told me I was going to shoot 74 going into the first round I’d take that all day, every day. I’m pretty happy with it.”