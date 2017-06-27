Ryder Cup winner Stephen Gallacher is to lend his expertise to Scottish Golf and offer valuable support and advice to the nation’s leading amateurs in a new performance role.



The 42-year-old, who enjoyed a decorated amateur career including winning the Scottish and European Amateur, has joined Catriona Matthew on the committee, as Scottish Golf continues to look to tap into the knowledge and insight of two of the country’s most experienced professionals.

Dean Robertson, high performance golf coach at the University of Stirling, also sits on the committee, with Andrew Coltart coming off due to new work commitments.

“I look forward to helping Scottish Golf in this performance role, fitting in alongside my full-time golf commitments,” said Gallacher, who runs the successful Stephen Gallacher Foundation for junior golfer. “Having met the new CEO Blane Dodds (below), I’m keen to work together to help develop golf in Scotland.



“I’m a passionate supporter of the game at all levels in Scotland and take great interest in the development of players from a young age to the leading amateur level. If you get used to winning regularly as an amateur, you’ll have a better chance of making it as professional, and hopefully I can provide advice, help and assistance to support players.”

Dodds added: “Stephen is one of the most passionate and respected players in European golf and we’re delighted he has agreed to join our performance committee. It is vital we work together in golf in Scotland to succeed and having Stephen help in that process can only be hugely beneficial to us.”

The announcement builds on Scottish Golf recently joining forces with Aberdeen Asset Management, SSE Scottish Hydro and Bounce Sports Management in a move designed to help ease am-to-pro transition for young players through financial and management support.

Meanwhile, the men’s and boys’ squads have been announced for the European Team Championships, where the men will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

Scotland Men’s Team

• Craig Howie (Peebles)

• Liam Johnston (Dumfries & County)

• Ryan Lumsden (Royal Wimbledon)

• Robert MacIntyre (Glencruitten)

• Jamie Stewart (Old Ranfurly)

• Connor Syme (Drumoig)

Scotland Boys’ Team

• Callum Bruce (Duff House Royal)

• Darren Howie (Peebles)

• Lewis Irvine (Kirkhill)

• Eric McIntosh (Bruntsfield Links GS)

• John Paterson (New GC, St Andrews)

• Marc Watt (Inverallochy)