Stephen Gallacher opens Titleist National Fitting Centre

Stephen Gallacher was the guest of honour as Titleist celebrated the official opening of its new state-of-the-art National Fitting Centre at Craigielaw Golf Club in East Lothian.

The 2014 Ryder Cup star was joined by 20 avid golfers - including bunkered competition winner Kevin McHugh (below) - for an introduction to the outstanding facility, which will allow golfers to benefit from the ultimate personal fitting experience.

Highly experienced Titleist Fitting Professional, Graeme Noblett, will be at the helm at the centre, which uses the same fitting process, technology and TrackMan Launch Monitor Technology used by Titleist’s ambassadors, such as Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth.



“The introduction of a Titleist National Fitting Centre is hugely exciting and underlines our commitment to club fitting and helping golfers to find the best clubs for their games,” said Richard Temple, Titleist Product Manager.



“Scotland is The Home of Golf and East Lothian has a particular abundance of incredible golf courses, so there is no more fitting a location possible for the latest addition to our National Fitting Centre network than Craigielaw.

“Our highly skilled Fitting Professionals have been trained by some of the greatest club fitters in the game and their expertise, coupled with the incredible technology and facilities at their disposal, will guarantee that golfers who are fit at Craigielaw leave with a fine-tuned set composition and clubs optimised for the best possible performance.”



Titleist ambassador, Stephen Gallacher, said of the opening: “The new Titleist National Fitting Centre will give golfers the same fitting experience we receive on tour, allowing them to get the best out of their golf gear and enjoy playing better golf.

LIVE with @stevieggolf at @craigielaw, where he is talking about weighting in his @TitleistEurope driver... https://t.co/B73LDBr3Yl — Bunkered Golf Mag (@BunkeredOnline) May 3, 2017

“I'm delighted to attend the official opening of the facility and am sure it will be an important addition to the UK golfing landscape for golfers looking to make improvements.”

The opening of the new facility at Craigielaw builds upon Titleist’s network of National Fitting Centres in the UK, which are located at St Ives (Hunts) Golf Club in Cambridgeshire; 2010 Ryder Cup venue, Celtic Manor Resort, Wales; and the GUI National Golf Academy at Carton House in Ireland.

It also follows the announcement of an extensive schedule of more than 1,300 club and ball fitting experiences taking place across the UK & Ireland during the 2017 golf season, allowing golfers to find the best Titleist equipment for their games.



This includes golfers being fitted with new Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls for the new Titleist 917 drivers and fairways - the Standard for Complete Performance - as well as 816 hybrids, 716 irons, Vokey Design SM6 wedges and Scotty Cameron putters.



To book your custom-fit experience at Craigielaw, visit titleist.co.uk/nfcbookings or contact the club for an appointment.

