Golf News

Stephen Gallacher's patience tested playing in two-ball

By Martin Inglis14 July, 2017
Stephen Gallacher Scottish Open
Stephen Gallacher

Stephen Gallacher was content with his level par 72 in the second round of the Scottish Open but admitted his patience was tested at times due to playing in a two-ball.

The Scot’s playing partner Darren Clarke withdrew overnight following an eight-over-par 80 and, because of that, he was left with just Swede David Lingmerth for company.

Afterwards, he admitted that the 2016 Ryder Cup captain’s withdrawal did have an impact as he heads into the weekend inside the top ten but five behind leader Padraig Harrington.

“Yeah, that was tough again,” said Gallacher. “I had a one-ball last week and two-ball this week – I don’t know what I’m doing to my partners! But it’s not easy, especially when it’s as cold as you’ve got a lot of hanging about.

Stephen Gallacher1

“I’ve played that many times though and it’s just a case of walking a bit slower, taking a bit easier. You need to be patient on links courses anyway because you get the odd bounces here and there – the odd flyer out of the rough – nothing that you can control really so you’ve just got to get on with it the best you can.

Gallacher is currently leading the Scottish charge and remains hopeful of giving the fans something to cheer for over the weekend.

“I’m happy enough, I’m playing well,” he added. “A couple of things just didn’t go my way and that could’ve made a couple of shots difference. But you’ve just got to keep in the hunt and go low over the weekend and hopefully us Scots can give the fans something to cheer for.”

