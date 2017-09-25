Steve Williams to split with Adam Scott as he makes LPGA bow

2017 will go down in golfing folklore as the year of high-profile player-caddie break-ups.



Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day have all parted ways with their caddies of a combined 45 years this season – Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay (25 years), J.P. Fitzgerald (nine years) and Colin Swatton (11 years) – and now it looks like Adam Scott’s working relationship with Steve Williams is coming to an end.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Scott is keen to go back to having a full-time caddie, which Williams is unable to commit to.



It is understood that the pair, who have been together for ten events so far this season, will link up for two PGA Tour events in Asia next month and then call it quits.

“I'm not going to caddie for Adam next year – he'll return to having a full-time caddie,” said Williams. “He's had a job share where he's had two caddies for the last two seasons but he wants to return to one caddie next season. I'm not interested in caddying full-time any more, I've done that enough.”

Williams is still keen to work next year as it will mark his 40th year as a caddie but believes 2018 will be his final season.

“[I'm] probably interested in doing another season next year – it's going to be my 40th year next year – so it's sort of a personal milestone. I'd be pretty happy to probably do next year and then sign off, that'd be it for me.”

This week, though, marks a first for Williams as he is set to caddie for young American star and major champion Danielle Kang in this week’s MCKAYSON New Zealand Women’s Open.

“I've never caddied at any professional women's event before, so it'll be a good experience to see if I can learn something from how they do things,” he added. “Danielle is a good player and once you start the tournament, you want to win, so nothing will change there.”