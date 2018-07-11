search
Golf News

Aussie PGA Tour pro hires Twitter follower to be his new caddie

By bunkered.co.uk10 July, 2018
Steven Bowditch

They say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. 

On that basis, you’ve got to give Steven Bowditch credit for mixing things up a little. 

After missing the cut in 35 of his last 37 events, the Aussie – a winner on the PGA Tour as recently as the 2015 AT&T Byron Nelson – decided a change was needed.

So, he took to Twitter on Monday night to find a caddie for this week’s John Deere Classic. 

The tweet brought in almost 200 replies – some serious, some not so much – before world No. 2,028 ‘Bowdo’ announced his new, one-off bagman on the social media platform this evening.

Best of luck to Steve and Elias this week. Who knows? This might be the start of an enduring partnership. 

