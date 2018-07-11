Aussie PGA Tour pro hires Twitter follower to be his new caddie

They say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

On that basis, you’ve got to give Steven Bowditch credit for mixing things up a little.



After missing the cut in 35 of his last 37 events, the Aussie – a winner on the PGA Tour as recently as the 2015 AT&T Byron Nelson – decided a change was needed.

So, he took to Twitter on Monday night to find a caddie for this week’s John Deere Classic.

Any local kids/college players in the Quad cities area that are interested in caddying in the tournament this week, this thread is for you. The best response/reason gets the job. 2pm Tues start, finish Friday. 1% chance Sunday. Payment: all leftover gloves and balls are yours 😉 — bowdo (@bowdo83) July 10, 2018

The tweet brought in almost 200 replies – some serious, some not so much – before world No. 2,028 ‘Bowdo’ announced his new, one-off bagman on the social media platform this evening.

This man has the heavy lifting for the week.. Thank you to all that offered. Love reading the replies and DMs.

Let's get it this week Elias! https://t.co/llmECjxR0H — bowdo (@bowdo83) July 10, 2018

Best of luck to Steve and Elias this week. Who knows? This might be the start of an enduring partnership.

