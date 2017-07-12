Stewart Cink plans emotional Turnberry return

Stewart Cink is plotting an emotional return to Turnberry as he visits Ayrshire for the first time since his Open win at the Scottish Open.

The 44-year-old American defeated Tom Watson in a play-off in 2009 to claim his first and only major title to date but missed last year’s Open in the region at Royal Troon due to his wife Lisa’s illness.

But being at Dundonald Links this week, just 40 miles north of Turnberry, Cink hopes that he’ll find some time to head to the course that holds the most special memory of his career.

“I didn’t play in the Open last year and this week actually marks the first time I’ve been back in Ayrshire since that day,” Cink explained to bunkered.co.uk. “So I haven’t been back but I know there have been a lot of changes down there.



“I would love to go down and see it and catch up with all the guys down there and I probably will. I haven’t set up anything yet and I’m unlikely to have time to play a full round due to being here at the Scottish Open but hopefully one evening I’ll go down and be able to check it out.”