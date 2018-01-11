There are no results available.
Golf News

Stewart Golf continues backing of Virgin Atlantic golf programme

By Bunkered Golf Magazine11 January, 2018
Stewart Golf
Stewart Golf Virgin Staff

With the highly anticipated 15th season of Virgin Atlantic Flying Club’s Swingers Golf programme due to start early in the spring, it was announced today that long-standing partner Stewart Golf will once again sponsor the successful event in 2018.

As well as providing prizes for all the golf events associated with Flying Club Swingers, Stewart Golf is the title sponsor of one of the most innovative website competitions which forms part of the programme.

Each month, registered Swingers submit nominations for those who work or volunteer in the golf industry and who they think deserve to be rewarded for good service and commitment to their role.

It could be the pro at the club, or a member of the bar staff. The winner receives the Stewart Golf ‘Good for Golf’ trophy whilst the nominator receives a fantastic £100 Stewart Golf voucher to spend.

Stewart Golf Virgin Staff 2

In addition this year, Stewart Golf will be involved in three of the very popular UK society days, where one Swinger on each day will receive a very special opportunity which will be announced soon.

Paul Rockett, tournament director, said: “Stewart Golf is one of the UK’s fastest growing golf brands, and its superb range of trolleys is widely regarded as the best in the business. It’s a real honour to partner with the forward thinking and friendly team at Stewart Golf and we’ve got some exciting plans with them for the new season.”

Mark Stewart, Stewart Golf CEO added: “We’ve been supporting the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Swingers for many years already and we’re excited about continuing our association. It’s a truly exclusive club & we have some new things planned for 2018 for its members.”

The new season launches in early spring with UK Society days on sale now.

To find out more on Stewart Golf, visit stewartgolf.co.uk. To find out more about Flying Club Swingers, visit flyingclubgolfleague.com.

