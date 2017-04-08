There are no results available.
By Martin Inglis07 April, 2017
Stewart Hagestad has become the first US Mid-Amateur champion to make the cut at The Masters.

The 25-year-old from California, who works at a real estate firm in New York, followed up a two-over-par 74 in the first round with a one-over 73 on Friday to comfortably make it through to the weekend.

The Mid-Amateur Championship was founded in 1981 and since 1989, every winner has received an invite to Augusta National. However, no champion had ever made the cut - until today.

Hagestad earned his place at The Masters with a stunning play-off win at Stonewall Links against Scott Harvey - the 2014 Mid-Am champion and member of the 2015 Walker Cup team.

He won four of final five regulation holes at the tournament, all with birdies, to get into the play-off before another birdie on the first play-off hole completed a quite incredible comeback.

