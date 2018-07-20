Still time to qualify for Carnoustie and European finals

The Open Championship is just around the corner so how would you like the opportunity to win a round at host venue Carnoustie followed by an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain?



It's a silly question really, isn't it?



That's the opportunity being presented by the Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues International Pairs.

All you and a golfing buddy have to do to win the trip to Carnoustie is win one of six Scottish Regional Qualifying events, which get underway next month.

Find out more about the CL Golf Leagues



Carnoustie is where the National Final will be held and, from there, the winners of that event will earn and all-expenses-paid trip to the five-star Denia La Sella Golf Resort & Spa for the European Final.

There, the top 16 pairs from across the continent will compete over four rounds of matchplay golf.

The trip includes

• Return flights to Spain

• Three nights accommodation

• Breakfast each day

• Four rounds of golf with lunch

• Gala presentation dinner

It's a pretty impressive prize, wouldn't you say?



But, like we said earlier, the first step in the effort to make it to the La Sella final, which takes place in June 2019, starts at one of the six Scottish Regional Final events.



The format for those events is pairs better ball stableford and you can find out more about each of the venues below.

Scottish Qualifiers

Longniddry

When: August 5, 2018

Members: £15

Non Members: £25

To enter, click here .

Prestwick St Nicholas

When: August 17, 2018

Members: £15

Non Members: £40

To enter, click here.

Newmacher

When: August 18, 2018

Members: £20

Non Members: £25

To enter, click here.

Cathkin Braes

When: August 31, 2018

Members: £12.50

Non Members: £25

To enter, click here.

Montrose

When: September 16, 2018

Members: £30

Non Members: £35

To enter, click here.



For more information, visit europe.clgolfleagues.com.