search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsStill time to qualify for Carnoustie and European finals

Travel

Still time to qualify for Carnoustie and European finals

By Bunkered Golf Magazine20 July, 2018
Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues Open Event Golf Event Carnoustie La Sella Golf Resort The Carrick Longniddry Golf Club Prestwick St Nicholas Golf Club Newmacher Golf Club Cathkin Braes Montrose Links
Carnoustie Golf Links

The Open Championship is just around the corner so how would you like the opportunity to win a round at host venue Carnoustie followed by an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain?

It's a silly question really, isn't it?

That's the opportunity being presented by the Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues International Pairs.

All you and a golfing buddy have to do to win the trip to Carnoustie is win one of six Scottish Regional Qualifying events, which get underway next month.

Find out more about the CL Golf Leagues

Carnoustie is where the National Final will be held and, from there, the winners of that event will earn and all-expenses-paid trip to the five-star Denia La Sella Golf Resort & Spa for the European Final.

There, the top 16 pairs from across the continent will compete over four rounds of matchplay golf.

The trip includes

• Return flights to Spain
• Three nights accommodation
• Breakfast each day
• Four rounds of golf with lunch
• Gala presentation dinner

It's a pretty impressive prize, wouldn't you say?

But, like we said earlier, the first step in the effort to make it to the La Sella final, which takes place in June 2019, starts at one of the six Scottish Regional Final events.

The format for those events is pairs better ball stableford and you can find out more about each of the venues below.

Scottish Qualifiers

Longniddry

When: August 5, 2018
Members: £15
Non Members: £25
To enter, click here.

Prestwick St Nicholas

When: August 17, 2018
Members: £15
Non Members: £40
To enter, click here.

Newmacher

When: August 18, 2018
Members: £20
Non Members: £25
To enter, click here.

Cathkin Braes

When: August 31, 2018
Members: £12.50
Non Members: £25
To enter, click here.

Montrose

When: September 16, 2018
Members: £30
Non Members: £35
To enter, click here.

For more information, visit europe.clgolfleagues.com.

Related Articles - Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - The Carrick

Related Articles - Prestwick St Nicholas Golf Club

Related Articles - Cathkin Braes

Related Articles - Montrose Links

Golf News

The reason Rickie Fowler is confident going into the weekend at Carnoustie
Housemates Kisner and Johnson share Open lead
The big names who won't be around this weekend at The Open
Sandy Lyle admits to 'lump in the throat' as he bows out of Open
Russell Knox offers brutal appraisal of his Open efforts

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow