Streaker steals show at Phoenix Open; gets jailed

Golf News

Streaker steals show at Phoenix Open; gets jailed

By Bunkered Golf Magazine02 February, 2018
Waste Management Phoenix Open
Streaker

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is renowned for being a boozy, rowdy affair – but one fan took it a step further with a naked breakdancing performance.

The ‘Stadium Hole’ par-3 16th is where the bulk of the rowdiness takes place but, on pro-am day, it moved up to the 17th where 24-year-old Adam Stalmach burst onto the hole and spent over two minutes without being challenged.

In that time, he practised his golf swing, did some break-dancing moves, and flung sand from a fairway bunker.

Eventually, he was escorted off the hole by security and detained – with Scottsdale Police Department throwing the book at him.

He pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure, was ordered to pay $1,500 in fines and spend five days in jail. 

"We encourage golf fans to enjoy the tournament, be courteous and to drink responsibly," Scottsdale police Sergeant Ben Hoster said.

Jail time sure acts as a nice warning to anybody who’d be foolish enough to do anything similar during the rest of tournament week.

