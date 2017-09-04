Sun Mountain add ultra-lightweight H2NO Sunday bag

Sun Mountain has added another model to its popular waterproof range with the introduction of the H2NO Sunday bag.



The ultra-lightweight bag with a solid base features retractable ‘stubby legs’ to keep it off the ground during play and is made from the proven, reliable H2NO waterproof fabric with water-resistant zips and taped seams.

The new H2NO Sunday bag also incorporates a three-way padded divider to protect the clubs and make them easily accessible, one full length and another half-length pocket, a rain hood, adjustable padded carry strap and hip pad, plus an umbrella holder and rubber carry handle.



There is also an extra pocket inside for valuables in one of the pockets.

“Sun Mountain was the first brand to introduce waterproof bags for all-weather golfers almost a decade ago and this new Sunday version is just the thing for players who like to travel light when carrying their clubs on the course,” said Tony Fletcher, sales director for Sun Mountain in the UK & Ireland.

The H2NO Sunday has been constructed from a super-lightweight durable nylon fabric with a 2,000mm coating to protect golf clubs and accessories from the elements.

Other bags in the Sun Mountain H2NO range include the Lite, the Super Lite and the 14-Way. Each of these bags is also adaptable for club cresting and elaborate embroidery patterns.

Sun Mountain H2NO Sunday bag

Available: Now

Price: £140

Colours: Navy/Grey; Black/White

More info:brandfusionltd.co.uk

Twitter:@SunMountainGolf