Sun spells flurry of early votes for Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

The recent good weather hasn’t just been great for getting people out on the country’s golf courses – it has also resulted in an early surge of votes being cast for this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.



Organisers of the annual event have reported a significant year-on-year increase in votes for the awards, which are designed to celebrate the very best of Scottish golf.

As a result, they are confidently predicting a record number of votes will be placed this year, surpassing the 30,000 cast in 2017.



[Pictured above are all of last year's winners. More details on them here.]



RELATED - Scottish Golf Tourism Week gives boost to Highlands club



Paul Grant, of award organisers PSP Media Group, said: “Historically, the majority of votes for the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards have been cast between June and August, in the traditional ‘summer’ months.

“However, we’ve received a huge number already this year, which we can only assume is a direct result of the good weather the country has been enjoying of late – and long may that continue!”



RELATED - Gleneagles scoops hat-trick at 2017 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards



RELATED - How Scottish Golf Tourism Week is driving golfers to Scotland



Now entering its seventh year, the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards has become recognised as a true and accurate reflection of the high standards Scotland’s golf courses, hotels and hospitality providers set for themselves.



The top award, that of 'Scotland's Best Experience', was won last year by Gleneagles, pictured above.



“The real beauty of these awards is that they are not decided by any one individual or a committee but, instead, by the knowledgeable Scottish golfing public,” added Grant. “This gives them real value and prestige, which is why they mean so much to the winners. They are the ultimate seal of approval, delivered by the people receiving the service.”

Voting for the 2018 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards is open until September 30, with the winners to be revealed at a gala dinner at the Fairmont St Andrews resort on Thursday, November 1.

Find out more...



For more information, or to place your own vote, log-on to www.scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk