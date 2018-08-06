search
HomeGolf NewsSunderland launches A/W 18 performance collection

Gear

Sunderland launches A/W 18 performance collection

By David Cunninghame03 August, 2018
Sunderland of Scotland Apparel Autumn/Winter 2018 golf clothing men's apparel women's apparel Claire Woods
Mens Gecko Green

Sunderland of Scotland, the renowned technical golfwear brand, has revealed its collection for Autumn/Winter 2018.

Combining quality, playability and reliability, the collection captures the essence of Sunderland of Scotland’s ‘Never Weather Beaten’ mission.

In the spirit of the brand, the collection is built around the weather conditions they resist, providing high performance garments for rainwear, windwear and coldwear.

Glenmuir unveils 2018 Autumn/Winter collection

This collection introduces new, vibrant colourways to Sunderland’s range. Key colours of the collection are Gecko Green and Coral. The Gecko Green colour story for the men’s collection combines a palette of silver and gunmetal with highlights of vibrant Gecko Green to create looks which stun on the golf course.

The ladies’ collection is refreshed with a bright Coral contrasting with silver and white for a sporty look.

Sos Aw18 Cover

The Vancouver Pro Jacket, a new design for this collection, highlights the menswear collection. The performance jacket blends sleek panelled raglan sleeves with contrast flat piping and waterproof zips. The design incorporates fleece lined hand warmer pockets and is also available in a half sleeve Weatherbeater style.

PING introduces tour-inspired Glide Forged wedge

Windshirts are also a focus of this collection. Made from a 3-layer interlock 4-way stretch fabric, the tops deliver an extremely windproof and shower resistant option whilst remaining lightweight.

Aspen Sunderland Of Scotland

The Aspen midlayer features Teflon coated interlock stretch fabric for maximum protection from the cold. The use of stripe panel design delivers a technical sporty look.

For the ladies collection the Sunderland favourite Montana is refreshed for this season with a Silver/Coral colourway. Its lightweight polyester technical fabric with mechanical stretch achieves a slimmer silhouette.

Lamkin grips revels in an Open Championship to remember

It's back! Ben Hogan golf equipment returns to the game

Claire Woods, head of design for Sunderland of Scotland said: “We continue to innovate and push boundaries in delivering high performance golf clothing with the Sunderland AW2018 collection.

"The collection continues to evolve the Sunderland brand combining cutting edge fabrics, vibrant new colours and contemporary sport design.”

Available: September 1

