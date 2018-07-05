Sung Kang accused of cheating by fellow PGA Tour pro

A PGA Tour pro has taken to Twitter to accuse Sung Kang of cheating at the Quicken Loans National.



Joel Dahmen made the extraordinary claim about Kang, who finished third at TPC Potomac, in response to a question from a follower.

Dahmen, 30, was playing alongside Kang in the final round on Saturday when they allowed the group behind to play through them on the tenth.



This was picked up on by a Twitter user, who asked Dahmen to explain what happened. That, in turn, prompted this incredible exchange.

Kang cheated. He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

He doubled-down on his accusation in reply to another user.

It was a typical dispute about where or if it crossed the hazzard. It clearly did not cross the hazzard. We went back and forth for 25 minutes and he ended up dropping closer to the green. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

Asked if he signed Kang’s card at the end of the round, Dahmen added: “At that point there is nothing I can do. If I don’t sign the card, a rules official will. I would just be delaying the inevitable.”

Dahmen’s claims were corroborated by his caddie, Geno Bonnalie.

Correct. We didn’t agree on the spot where it “crossed” — Geno Bonnalie (@GenoBonnalie) July 2, 2018

Kang ultimately made a par at the tenth on en route to a 64 to finish third, nine shots behind winner Francesco Molinari.



That earned the 31-year-old South Korean a cheque for $482,800 and helped him climb from 124th to 81st on the FedEx Cup standings. He also jumped 35 places on the Official World Golf Ranking to 107th.



Dahmen is in his second year on the PGA Tour, having regained his card through the Web.com Tour Finals at the end of last season.