Sung Kang accused of cheating by fellow PGA Tour pro

Golf News

Sung Kang accused of cheating by fellow PGA Tour pro

By Michael McEwan02 July, 2018
Sung Kang
Sung Kang

A PGA Tour pro has taken to Twitter to accuse Sung Kang of cheating at the Quicken Loans National.

Joel Dahmen made the extraordinary claim about Kang, who finished third at TPC Potomac, in response to a question from a follower.

Joel Dahmen

Dahmen, 30, was playing alongside Kang in the final round on Saturday when they allowed the group behind to play through them on the tenth.

• Tiger makes sly dig at USGA over Shinnecock set-up

This was picked up on by a Twitter user, who asked Dahmen to explain what happened. That, in turn, prompted this incredible exchange.

He doubled-down on his accusation in reply to another user.

Asked if he signed Kang’s card at the end of the round, Dahmen added: “At that point there is nothing I can do. If I don’t sign the card, a rules official will. I would just be delaying the inevitable.”

Dahmen’s claims were corroborated by his caddie, Geno Bonnalie.

Kang ultimately made a par at the tenth on en route to a 64 to finish third, nine shots behind winner Francesco Molinari. 

• Russell Knox locks up Open berth

That earned the 31-year-old South Korean a cheque for $482,800 and helped him climb from 124th to 81st on the FedEx Cup standings. He also jumped 35 places on the Official World Golf Ranking to 107th.

• Pelley dismisses claims of French disinterest in Ryder Cup

Dahmen is in his second year on the PGA Tour, having regained his card through the Web.com Tour Finals at the end of last season.

