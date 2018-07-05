Sung Kang hits back at fellow pro's cheating allegation

Sung Kang has defended himself against accusations of cheating levelled at him by fellow PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen.



Following the final round of the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac last weekend, Dahmen took to social media to call out playing partner Kang over an incident during the final round

Asked by a Twitter user why he and Kang had let the group behind them play through at the tenth hole on Sunday, Dahmen replied: “Kang cheated. He took a bad drop from a hazard I argued until I was blue. I lost.”

You can read the full backstory here.

• Blundering airline could cause G-Mac to miss Open



Since those accusations broke, Kang has issued a statement through the PGA Tour communications department.



• Scots star Knox seals his place at Carnoustie



"He is standing by the ruling that was made by PGA Tour Rules officials on Sunday and will have no further comment, other than he is looking forward to focusing on finishing out the season strong, and he is excited about the opportunity to play in The Open Championship again in a few weeks."

• WITB: Quicken Loans National winner Francesco Molinari



The PGA Tour also issued a statement of its own.

"During Sunday’s final round of the 2018 Quicken Loans National, there was a discussion between fellow competitors Sung Kang and Joel Dahmen as to where Kang’s second shot crossed the margin of the lateral hazard at the par-5 10th hole before ultimately coming to rest in the hazard.

"A PGA Tour Rules Official handled the ruling, interviewing both players, caddies and marshals in the vicinity. The official then took Kang back to where he hit his second shot, and Kang confirmed his original belief that his shot had indeed crossed the margin of the hazard.

“With no clear evidence to prove otherwise, it was determined by the official that Kang could proceed with his fourth shot as intended, following a penalty stroke and subsequent drop. The PGA Tour will have no additional comment on this matter."