Golf News

Take on 'The Frogs' with American Golf Ryder Cup challenge

By bunkered.co.uk23 September, 2018
American Golf Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Le Golf National Jennie Miller TaylorMade Foresight Sports
Le Golf National 11Th

American Golf is bringing the magic of the Ryder Cup to its stores by challenging the UK’s golfers to take on ‘Les Grenouilles’, or ‘The Frogs’, the stunning par-3 11th hole at Le Golf National.

With a set of custom fitted TaylorMade irons on the line for nearest the pin, golfers will have three shots on a Foresight Sports simulator to see if they can take away the prize. The testing 178-yard 11th is guarded by water to the front and bunkers to the back, but the hazards won’t be on the minds of American Golf customers as they shoot straight for the pin.

Jennie Miller, brand marketing manager at American Golf, is delighted to bring a little bit of the Ryder Cup excitement to this side of the channel.

“With all the action going on at Le Golf National, we can’t wait to let golfers take on the same challenge as the teams in Paris,” she said.

“We can’t guarantee that they’ll have the same atmosphere as on the course but we can certainly say that, with the help of Foresight Sports, we’re giving the UK’s golfers the chance to get as close to the real life test as possible, and maybe win some fantastic custom fitted TaylorMade irons too.” 

To find out more, click here.

