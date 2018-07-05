search
Golf News

Complete this golf gear survey and win a dozen premium balls

By bunkered.co.uk02 July, 2018
Equipment Survey

How would you like a dozen premium golf balls in return for just ten minutes of your time?

That’s what's at stake for ten people who complete the following simple golf equipment survey.

It is designed to help identify the biggest current trends in golf equipment and perhaps even make you think a little bit more about the choices you make when it comes to filling out your bag.

It should take you no more than ten to 15 minutes to complete the survey, at which point you will be entered into a prize draw from which ten people will win a dozen premium golf balls. However, you must complete the survey - which is open until July 10th - to be eligible to win.

So, what are you waiting for? Click the link below to get started…

> > Golf Equipment Survey 18

