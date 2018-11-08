TaylorMade introduces new Rory McIlroy junior golf sets

Inspired by and created through input from Rory McIlroy, these new clubs welcome the beginner and developing player to the game of golf.



The introduction of young players to the game is a passion point for TaylorMade and McIlroy, who himself was introduced to the game at a very young age.

Incorporating many of the same technologies found in other TaylorMade products, each has been specifically engineered to deliver the optimal lengths, lofts and shaft flexes to promote proper swing mechanics for junior golfers while developing their passion for the game.



"Growing up, golf was an extremely important part of my life. It allowed me to stay active, enjoy the outdoors and have fun within a competitive sport,” explained McIlroy.

At age 5 I got my first real set of clubs, and that’s when my passion for the game started. Excited to announce I’ve teamed up with @taylormadegolf to create the perfect starter set for young golfers so they can build their passion for the game at an early age like I did! pic.twitter.com/wEpQhuj18c — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) November 1, 2018

He added: “I partnered with TaylorMade to design the Rory Junior Set to give kids an easy introduction to golf so they can have the same opportunity I had to fall in love with the sport."

Driver

At 16° of loft and 400cc in size, the Rory titanium driver was designed to instill confidence and be easy to hit and produce high launching drives off the tee. A high-quality, high-performing product created specifically with the junior player in mind.



Fairway & Rescue

The fairway and rescue in the Rory Junior Golf Sets were created to bridge the gap between the driver and irons with easy-to-hit, forgiving performance from a variety of lies on the golf course.

Irons

Made from 17-4 stainless steel, the irons in the two sets were strategically developed with loft configurations that help launch the ball high and straight. The 4-plus set features an iron loft 2 degrees lower than the 8-plus set to encourage higher lofts for easy launch for the younger player.

Putter & Wedge

Among the most important skills a junior golfer can learn are the fundamentals of putting. The centre-shafted mid-mallet putter was created with short-game development in mind by way of higher stability combined with easy alignment. For greenside chipping and bunker play, a 54°/56° wedge will help make this critical part of the game easier to learn and have more fun.



"We were looking for a gateway for young players to enjoy the game with product built specifically with them in mind,” said David Abeles, CEO of TaylorMade Golf.

“Having a role model like Rory McIlroy to support this new initiative, as well as a program like the PGA Junior League that encourages these youngsters to thrive in the sport, is crucial to encourage them to play well into their adult life. That's why we partnered with Rory and are delighted to support the PGA Junior League by making a direct donation to them."



The Rory Junior Golf Sets are available in two set configurations for boys (4+ and 8+) and one set configuration for girls (8+), each created for a specific size and age range of player. Both sets include graphite shafts that have been flexed specifically for junior swing speeds. A

"Additionally, each set also includes a special St Bernard headcover, inspired by the headcover found on Rory's M3 driver.

Available: December 7

Price: 8-Plus set - £399; 4-Plus set - £299