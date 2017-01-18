TaylorMade P770 ‘a complete players iron’

• TaylorMade P770 irons are company’s ‘most complete ever’

• Countless hours were spent getting feedback from Tour pros

• TaylorMade also announced release of Milled Grind wedges

TaylorMade has leaned on its Tour staff to design what it calls the ‘most complete players iron it has ever created’ in the TaylorMade P770 and P750 Tour Proto models.

The irons are Forged 1025 Carbon Steel and have been built using a new 2,000-ton press, ensuring perfect head shaping with minimal hand polishing giving a soft, solid feel.

The 3-7 irons of the TaylorMade P770 also feature a tungsten back bar (below) to enable low, perfectly centered centre of gravity (CG), all while increasing moment of inertia (MOI) and producing an iron with great workability and added forgiveness.

Now the shape received a lot of input from Tour staff. A thin topline and progressive offset give the TaylorMade P770 irons a clean look at address, while a flatter sole and tighter leading edge offer improved turf interaction.

The TaylorMade P770 irons are also have a precision-milled face and grooves for the best spin and exceptional control.

TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto irons

The P750 Tour Proto irons, meanwhile, raise the standard by providing superior performance and feel in a design that delivers optimum workability for the best ball strikers.

Featuring the same Forged construction, differences come in a thin topline – thinner than the P770 – and minimal offset for a blade-like look preferred by Tour players.

Similar to the P770, P750 Tour Proto includes tungsten weighting (5g) in the 3-7 irons that allow for perfectly positioned CG for optimal trajectory and shot-making.

What they said

“We spent countless hours working with PGA Tour players to develop the most complete players iron we have ever created,” said Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s senior global director for irons.

“Drawing inspiration from some of our most successful irons, the TaylorMade P770 challenges the status quo of what a players iron should be.”

The new irons have already made it into the bag of Justin Rose.

Looking forward to starting the 2017 @pgatour season tomorrow! NEW @taylormadegolf clubs in the bag.. #M1 #Irons #Wedges A photo posted by Justin Rose (@justinprose99) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

TaylorMade P770 and P750 irons

Available: March 17, 2017

Price: P770 – £1,049 (7 irons); P750 – £1,499 (7 irons)

Spec: 3-PW, AW

Shaft: Steel – KBS Tour FLT (X, S); Graphite – Custom only

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Grey/Black

More info: taylormadegolf.com

