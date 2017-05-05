The Team Scottish Hydro 2017 line-up has been announced with five new faces joining 2016 member David Law in receiving financial support and advice throughout the season.



Ladies European Tour players Gemma Dryburgh and Kelsey MacDonald join Ross Kellett, Ewen Ferguson and Grant Forrest in adding their names to the list of players to have benefited from being part of Team SSE Scottish Hydro since its launch in 2011.

"However, it is now time to try and help the next generation of young Scottish professionals and we are delighted that five out of the six players receiving support this year are newcomers to Team SSE Scottish Hydro," said Colin Banks, head of sponsorship & reward at SSE Scottish Hydro.

"Over the past six years, Team SSE Scottish Hydro players have won two Ladies European Tour events, four European Challenge Tour events and seven players have won their full European Tour card.



"We hope that, in some way, SSE has made a difference and helped them to achieve this. This is an exciting time for Scottish golf and we look forward to following this year’s players as they continue their development to the top tier of European golf."



Aberdeen-born Dryburgh (above) is in her second season on the Ladies European Tour, finishing 60th on the money-list last year, when she also made it to the final of LPGA Qualifying School in Florida, while MacDonald enjoyed her best season so far on the LET last year, finishing 56th on the Order of Merit.



"I am really excited and honoured to be part of Team SSE Scottish Hydro this year," said Dryburgh. "To be involved with some of the best up-and-coming Scottish golfers is very exciting and motivates me to keep improving my game.



"The help from SSE Scottish Hydro will be so valuable and I can't thank them enough for their support in my second year as a professional."

Kellett (above) and Law have both just started their fourth Challenge Tour campaigns, having claimed 48th and 72nd spots on last year's Road to Oman, while Ferguson and Forrest are both in their first full seasons in the professional ranks and are also benefiting from a new initiative by Scottish Golf and three key stakeholders to ease the transition from amateur to professional.



"I am delighted to be receiving support from Team SSE Scottish Hydro this year," said Kellett. "They have been a huge supporter for golf in this country now for many years and continue to support not only Challenge Tour players but our own event on that circuit in Aviemore each year.



"The support has proven very worthwhile for many players over the years progressing to the main tour and I am excited to be part of this support for the 2017 season."

