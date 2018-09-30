search
HomeGolf NewsThe 2018 Ryder Cup in ten eye-popping numbers

Golf News

The 2018 Ryder Cup in ten eye-popping numbers

By bunkered.co.uk25 September, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Team USA Team Europe Jim Furyk Thomas Bjorn
Ryder Cup Main Numbers

To quote Ron Burgundy, the Ryder Cup is kind of a big deal. 

To give you an idea of just how big a deal it is, we’ve taken a closer look at some of the most compelling numbers behind this week’s event. 

Enjoy!

9

Water comes in to play on no fewer than half the holes on the course: 1, 2, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16 and 18.

82

The age of the oldest of the 1,350 volunteers helping out this week. The youngest is 18. 

6,900

The number of seats in the first tee grandstand. All in, there are ten grandstands, with a combined 11,063 seats. That’s bigger than four of the stadiums in the SPFL.

7%

The proportion of the crowd that is expected to be Americans cheering on Team USA. 

920

The total number of accredited media covering the event, representing 27 countries (from Argentina to Venezuela). 

Ryder Cup Pic Secondary

620,000,000

The number of households around the world that are expected to tune in to the match each day. 

270,000

The total number of fans expected to attend this week’s Ryder Cup. They’ll come from 90 different countries but a whopping 43% will be French. 

8,000

The number of hospitality meals that will be served on each of the three match days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

5,280 

The number of white stakes dotted around the golf course. 

200

The number of scoreboard operators that will be working across the event. 

