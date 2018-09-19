The 2019 FedEx Cup winner will pocket how much?!

The world’s most lucrative tour just got a whole lot more lucrative.



The PGA Tour has announced today that the winner of next year’s FedEx Cup will receive $15 million. That’s up from $10 million, which has been the bonus awarded to the winner every year since its inception in 2007.

It’s part of a huge increase in the total FedEx Cup bonus pool, which has been raised from $35 million to an eye-watering $60 million.



In addition to that, an extra $10 million in prize money is set to be awarded for performances during the regular PGA Tour season.

Upon the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the final regular season event of the 2019 season, the top ten in the FedEx Cup at that point will all receive bonuses, ranging from $2 million to the No.1 ranked player in the FedEx Cup at that point to $500,000 to the tenth-ranked player.

“Our players and fans have invested in the FedEx Cup over the past 12 seasons, and with these enhancements, we are reinvesting in the FedEx Cup in order to raise the stakes, so to speak, for their benefit,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.



The FedEx Cup play-offs have also been the subject of changes, with one of the main ones being that the number of events has been reduced from four to three.

There will be 125 players in the field for The Northern Trust, 70 in the field for the BMW Championship and 30 for the Tour Championship where, of course, the FedEx Cup champion will be determined.

But there is a significant change to the format of the Tour Championship. Instead of a point reset, the PGA Tour will introduce a strokes-based bonus system.

It means that the FedEx Cup leader heading into the finale will start on ten-under-par, with scores staggered down the field with the players ranked 26th to 30th starting on level par.

With the implementation of this change, the player with the lowest total score will be the FedExCup champion and be credited with an official victory in the Tour Championship competition.

For example, if the new scoring system was to be implemented this week, the players would start off the tournament as follows:

-10 – Bryson DeChambeau

-8 – Justin Rose

-7 – Tony Finau

-6 – Dustin Johnson

-5 – Justin Thomas

-4 – Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel & Cameron Smith

-3 – Webb Simpson, Jason Day, Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson & Patrick Reed

-2 – Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood & Tiger Woods

-1 – Aaron Wise, Kevin Na, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm & Kyle Stanley

E – Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire