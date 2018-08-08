The best (and worst) golf movies of all time

It's fair to say that golf has a fairly chequered history on the silver screen.

For every great golf movie, there's seemingly a terrible one. Over the next few pages, and with a little help from the Internet Movie Database (IMDB.com) we take a closer look at some of the best and worst golf flicks ever to make it to the cinema.



Some you'll know, some you won't.



Some you'll have seen, some you won't want to.



Are you sitting comfortably? Then, without any further ado, it's time for the main event...

